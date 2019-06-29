Listen Live Sports

Giants 6, Diamondbacks 3

June 29, 2019 1:34 am
 
< a min read
Arizona San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Jones rf 5 0 0 0 Belt 1b 4 1 0 0
J.Dyson cf 5 1 3 1 Ystrzms rf 5 1 2 0
K.Marte 2b 5 0 0 0 Posey c 4 1 3 2
D.Prlta lf 4 0 1 0 Sndoval 3b 3 0 0 0
E.Escbr 3b 4 1 2 0 A.Dckrs lf 4 1 2 2
Lamb 1b 3 0 1 1 B.Crwfr ss 4 1 3 0
C.Wlker ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Pillar cf 3 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 1 Panik 2b 3 1 1 0
C.Kelly c 4 1 3 0 S.Andrs p 2 0 0 0
M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 Moronta p 0 0 0 0
I.Vrgas ph 1 0 0 0 Austin ph 1 0 0 1
McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0
Andrese p 0 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0
Godley p 0 0 0 0 Vogt ph 1 0 1 0
Lcastro ph 0 0 0 0 Will.Sm p 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 3 11 3 Totals 34 6 12 5
Arizona 000 101 001—3
San Francisco 011 011 20x—6

E_A.Jones (4). DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Arizona 10, San Francisco 8. 2B_D.Peralta (24), E.Escobar (18), C.Kelly (15), Posey (16), B.Crawford 2 (15), Vogt (11). HR_A.Dickerson (2). S_Sandoval (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
M.Kelly L,7-8 5 7 3 3 1 2
McFarland 1 2-3 4 3 3 2 0
Andriese 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Godley 1 1 0 0 0 0
San Francisco
S.Anderson W,3-2 5 2-3 7 2 2 1 3
Moronta H,8 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
S.Dyson H,12 1 0 0 0 0 0
Watson 1 1 0 0 0 0
Will.Smith 1 2 1 1 1 2

WP_McFarland, Andriese.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Rob Drake; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:07. A_35,391 (41,915).

