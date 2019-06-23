Giants 7, Diamondbacks 4

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Yastrzemski rf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .256 Posey c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .244 Sandoval 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .289 Belt 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .230 Pillar cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .242 Dickerson lf 4 2 2 3 0 0 .286 Crawford ss 4 0 2 2 0 2 .217 Beede p 0 0 0 0 2 0 .125 Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .196 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Vogt ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .259 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 36 7 10 7 3 5

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. J.Dyson cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .251 Vargas 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Peralta lf 3 2 2 0 2 1 .295 Jones rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .276 Escobar 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .279 Walker 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .258 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 C.Kelly c 2 0 1 0 2 1 .265 Godley p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176 a-Greinke ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .294 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Leyba ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Locastro ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 34 4 8 2 5 8

San Francisco 023 000 002—7 10 1 Arizona 301 000 000—4 8 0

a-struck out for Godley in the 4th. b-struck out for Gott in the 6th. c-singled for Crichton in the 6th. d-out on fielder’s choice for Hirano in the 8th. e-walked for Watson in the 9th.

E_Crawford (9). LOB_San Francisco 5, Arizona 8. 2B_Dickerson 2 (2), Peralta (21). HR_Yastrzemski (5), off Bradley. RBIs_Yastrzemski 2 (13), Dickerson 3 (11), Crawford 2 (27), Jones (41), Walker (30). SB_Escobar (2), Walker (5).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Panik, Belt); Arizona 3 (Ahmed 3). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 8; Arizona 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Panik, Vargas. LIDP_Yastrzemski.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Belt, S.Dyson); Arizona 1 (Ahmed).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Beede 4 6 4 4 3 3 95 6.96 Gott, W, 4-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.77 Melancon, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 3.16 S.Dyson, H, 10 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 2.83 Watson, H, 16 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 2.64 Smith, S, 20-20 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.01 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Godley, L, 3-5 4 9 5 5 2 0 70 6.82 Crichton 2 0 0 0 0 2 19 5.87 Hirano 2 0 0 0 0 1 27 4.76 Bradley 1 1 2 2 1 2 23 5.66

Beede pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gott 1-0. WP_Beede.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:20. A_32,082 (48,519).

