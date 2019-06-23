Giants 7, Diamondbacks 4

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Yastrzemski rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.256
|Posey c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Sandoval 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Pillar cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Dickerson lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.286
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.217
|Beede p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.125
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Austin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|S.Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Vogt ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|3
|5
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|J.Dyson cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Vargas 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Peralta lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.295
|Jones rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Escobar 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|C.Kelly c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.265
|Godley p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|a-Greinke ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Leyba ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Locastro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|2
|5
|8
|San Francisco
|023
|000
|002—7
|10
|1
|Arizona
|301
|000
|000—4
|8
|0
a-struck out for Godley in the 4th. b-struck out for Gott in the 6th. c-singled for Crichton in the 6th. d-out on fielder’s choice for Hirano in the 8th. e-walked for Watson in the 9th.
E_Crawford (9). LOB_San Francisco 5, Arizona 8. 2B_Dickerson 2 (2), Peralta (21). HR_Yastrzemski (5), off Bradley. RBIs_Yastrzemski 2 (13), Dickerson 3 (11), Crawford 2 (27), Jones (41), Walker (30). SB_Escobar (2), Walker (5).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Panik, Belt); Arizona 3 (Ahmed 3). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 8; Arizona 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Panik, Vargas. LIDP_Yastrzemski.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Belt, S.Dyson); Arizona 1 (Ahmed).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beede
|4
|6
|4
|4
|3
|3
|95
|6.96
|Gott, W, 4-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.77
|Melancon, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.16
|S.Dyson, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|2.83
|Watson, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|2.64
|Smith, S, 20-20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.01
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Godley, L, 3-5
|4
|9
|5
|5
|2
|0
|70
|6.82
|Crichton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|5.87
|Hirano
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|4.76
|Bradley
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|23
|5.66
Beede pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Gott 1-0. WP_Beede.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:20. A_32,082 (48,519).
