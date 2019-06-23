Listen Live Sports

Giants 7, Diamondbacks 4

June 23, 2019 1:43 am
 
1 min read
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Panik 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Yastrzemski rf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .256
Posey c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .244
Sandoval 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .289
Belt 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .230
Pillar cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .242
Dickerson lf 4 2 2 3 0 0 .286
Crawford ss 4 0 2 2 0 2 .217
Beede p 0 0 0 0 2 0 .125
Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .196
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Vogt ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .259
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 7 10 7 3 5
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
J.Dyson cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .251
Vargas 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Peralta lf 3 2 2 0 2 1 .295
Jones rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .276
Escobar 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .279
Walker 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .258
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264
C.Kelly c 2 0 1 0 2 1 .265
Godley p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176
a-Greinke ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .294
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Leyba ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Locastro ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 34 4 8 2 5 8
San Francisco 023 000 002—7 10 1
Arizona 301 000 000—4 8 0

a-struck out for Godley in the 4th. b-struck out for Gott in the 6th. c-singled for Crichton in the 6th. d-out on fielder’s choice for Hirano in the 8th. e-walked for Watson in the 9th.

E_Crawford (9). LOB_San Francisco 5, Arizona 8. 2B_Dickerson 2 (2), Peralta (21). HR_Yastrzemski (5), off Bradley. RBIs_Yastrzemski 2 (13), Dickerson 3 (11), Crawford 2 (27), Jones (41), Walker (30). SB_Escobar (2), Walker (5).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Panik, Belt); Arizona 3 (Ahmed 3). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 8; Arizona 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Panik, Vargas. LIDP_Yastrzemski.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Belt, S.Dyson); Arizona 1 (Ahmed).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Beede 4 6 4 4 3 3 95 6.96
Gott, W, 4-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.77
Melancon, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 3.16
S.Dyson, H, 10 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 2.83
Watson, H, 16 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 2.64
Smith, S, 20-20 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.01
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Godley, L, 3-5 4 9 5 5 2 0 70 6.82
Crichton 2 0 0 0 0 2 19 5.87
Hirano 2 0 0 0 0 1 27 4.76
Bradley 1 1 2 2 1 2 23 5.66

Beede pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gott 1-0. WP_Beede.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:20. A_32,082 (48,519).

