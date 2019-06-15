Listen Live Sports

...

Giants 8, Brewers 7

June 15, 2019 7:24 pm
 
< a min read
Milwaukee San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cain cf 5 0 1 0 Panik 2b 3 1 2 1
Yelich rf 4 3 1 1 Ystrzms lf 4 1 2 0
Braun lf 4 0 3 0 Belt 1b 4 1 1 1
Grandal 1b 2 1 0 2 Sndoval 3b 5 0 1 1
Mstakas 3b 4 1 1 0 Vogt c 4 2 3 2
H.Perez 2b 3 1 0 1 Pillar rf 5 1 2 2
Arcia ss 4 0 0 1 B.Crwfr ss 4 1 3 0
Pina c 3 1 2 2 Duggar cf 4 0 0 0
Nelson p 2 0 0 0 Bmgrner p 1 1 0 0
Houser p 1 0 0 0 Lngoria ph 1 0 1 0
Ju.Grra p 0 0 0 0 Gott p 0 0 0 0
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Austin ph 1 0 0 0
Burnes p 0 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0
Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 Will.Sm p 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 7 8 7 Totals 36 8 15 7
Milwaukee 001 310 101—7
San Francisco 000 131 21x—8

E_Pillar (4), Yelich (1). DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 10. 2B_Moustakas (15), B.Crawford 2 (8). 3B_Vogt 2 (2). HR_Yelich (26), Pina (3). SB_Yelich (16). SF_Grandal 2 (5), H.Perez (1), Panik (3), Vogt (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Nelson 4 5 4 4 3 6
Houser 2 3 1 1 1 1
Ju.Guerra L,2-1 BS,3 1 3 2 1 0 2
Claudio 2-3 4 1 1 0 0
Burnes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco
Bumgarner 6 5 5 3 3 6
Gott W,3-0 1 1 1 1 1 1
Watson H,14 1 0 0 0 0 0
Will.Smith S,18-18 1 2 1 1 0 2

Nelson pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, John Libka; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:06. A_34,560 (41,915).

