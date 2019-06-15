Giants 8, Brewers 7

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.249
|Yelich rf
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.342
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Grandal 1b
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.278
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Perez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Pina c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.172
|Nelson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Burnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|c-Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Houser p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|7
|8
|7
|4
|9
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.247
|Yastrzemski lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.251
|Sandoval 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.286
|Vogt c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.268
|Pillar rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.228
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Duggar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Bumgarner p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.138
|a-Longoria ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Austin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Totals
|36
|8
|15
|7
|4
|9
|Milwaukee
|001
|310
|101—7
|8
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|131
|21x—8
|15
|1
a-singled for Austin in the 6th. b-struck out for Smith in the 7th. c-struck out for Burnes in the 9th.
E_Yelich (1), Pillar (4). LOB_Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 10. 2B_Moustakas (15), Crawford 2 (8). 3B_Vogt 2 (2). HR_Pina (3), off Bumgarner; Yelich (26), off Smith. RBIs_Yelich (56), Grandal 2 (39), Perez (11), Arcia (29), Pina 2 (6), Panik (20), Belt (28), Sandoval (26), Vogt 2 (7), Pillar 2 (32). SB_Yelich (16). SF_Grandal 2, Perez, Panik, Vogt.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Belt, Vogt, Pillar 2, Duggar, Austin). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 3; San Francisco 4 for 15.
Runners moved up_Arcia, Sandoval. GIDP_Yastrzemski.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Grandal, Arcia, Perez).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nelson
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|6
|72
|10.29
|Houser
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|33
|2.63
|Guerra, L, 2-1, BS, 3-5
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|25
|3.25
|Burnes
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8.92
|Claudio
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|5.16
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner
|6
|5
|5
|3
|3
|6
|101
|3.87
|Gott, W, 3-0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|2.79
|Watson, H, 14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.60
|Smith, S, 18-18
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|28
|2.20
Nelson pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Houser 3-3, Burnes 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, John Libka; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_3:06. A_34,560 (41,915).
