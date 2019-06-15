Giants 8, Brewers 7

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .249 Yelich rf 4 3 1 1 1 0 .342 Braun lf 4 0 3 0 1 0 .272 Grandal 1b 2 1 0 2 1 0 .278 Moustakas 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .280 Perez 2b 3 1 0 1 0 1 .258 Arcia ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .248 Pina c 3 1 2 2 1 0 .172 Nelson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 c-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .196 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Houser p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 7 8 7 4 9

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .247 Yastrzemski lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .246 Belt 1b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .251 Sandoval 3b 5 0 1 1 0 3 .286 Vogt c 4 2 3 2 0 0 .268 Pillar rf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .228 Crawford ss 4 1 3 0 0 1 .212 Duggar cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Bumgarner p 1 1 0 0 1 1 .138 a-Longoria ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .234 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Totals 36 8 15 7 4 9

Milwaukee 001 310 101—7 8 1 San Francisco 000 131 21x—8 15 1

a-singled for Austin in the 6th. b-struck out for Smith in the 7th. c-struck out for Burnes in the 9th.

E_Yelich (1), Pillar (4). LOB_Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 10. 2B_Moustakas (15), Crawford 2 (8). 3B_Vogt 2 (2). HR_Pina (3), off Bumgarner; Yelich (26), off Smith. RBIs_Yelich (56), Grandal 2 (39), Perez (11), Arcia (29), Pina 2 (6), Panik (20), Belt (28), Sandoval (26), Vogt 2 (7), Pillar 2 (32). SB_Yelich (16). SF_Grandal 2, Perez, Panik, Vogt.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Belt, Vogt, Pillar 2, Duggar, Austin). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 3; San Francisco 4 for 15.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Arcia, Sandoval. GIDP_Yastrzemski.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Grandal, Arcia, Perez).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nelson 4 5 4 4 3 6 72 10.29 Houser 2 3 1 1 1 1 33 2.63 Guerra, L, 2-1, BS, 3-5 1 3 2 1 0 2 25 3.25 Burnes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 8.92 Claudio 2-3 4 1 1 0 0 16 5.16 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner 6 5 5 3 3 6 101 3.87 Gott, W, 3-0 1 1 1 1 1 1 23 2.79 Watson, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.60 Smith, S, 18-18 1 2 1 1 0 2 28 2.20

Nelson pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Houser 3-3, Burnes 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, John Libka; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:06. A_34,560 (41,915).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.