Giants 8, Brewers 7

June 15, 2019 7:24 pm
 
1 min read
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .249
Yelich rf 4 3 1 1 1 0 .342
Braun lf 4 0 3 0 1 0 .272
Grandal 1b 2 1 0 2 1 0 .278
Moustakas 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .280
Perez 2b 3 1 0 1 0 1 .258
Arcia ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .248
Pina c 3 1 2 2 1 0 .172
Nelson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
c-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .196
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Houser p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 7 8 7 4 9
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Panik 2b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .247
Yastrzemski lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .246
Belt 1b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .251
Sandoval 3b 5 0 1 1 0 3 .286
Vogt c 4 2 3 2 0 0 .268
Pillar rf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .228
Crawford ss 4 1 3 0 0 1 .212
Duggar cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Bumgarner p 1 1 0 0 1 1 .138
a-Longoria ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .234
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Totals 36 8 15 7 4 9
Milwaukee 001 310 101—7 8 1
San Francisco 000 131 21x—8 15 1

a-singled for Austin in the 6th. b-struck out for Smith in the 7th. c-struck out for Burnes in the 9th.

E_Yelich (1), Pillar (4). LOB_Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 10. 2B_Moustakas (15), Crawford 2 (8). 3B_Vogt 2 (2). HR_Pina (3), off Bumgarner; Yelich (26), off Smith. RBIs_Yelich (56), Grandal 2 (39), Perez (11), Arcia (29), Pina 2 (6), Panik (20), Belt (28), Sandoval (26), Vogt 2 (7), Pillar 2 (32). SB_Yelich (16). SF_Grandal 2, Perez, Panik, Vogt.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Belt, Vogt, Pillar 2, Duggar, Austin). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 3; San Francisco 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Arcia, Sandoval. GIDP_Yastrzemski.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Grandal, Arcia, Perez).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nelson 4 5 4 4 3 6 72 10.29
Houser 2 3 1 1 1 1 33 2.63
Guerra, L, 2-1, BS, 3-5 1 3 2 1 0 2 25 3.25
Burnes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 8.92
Claudio 2-3 4 1 1 0 0 16 5.16
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner 6 5 5 3 3 6 101 3.87
Gott, W, 3-0 1 1 1 1 1 1 23 2.79
Watson, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.60
Smith, S, 18-18 1 2 1 1 0 2 28 2.20

Nelson pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Houser 3-3, Burnes 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, John Libka; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:06. A_34,560 (41,915).

