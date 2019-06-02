Listen Live Sports

Giants 8, Orioles 1

June 2, 2019 4:21 pm
 
San Francisco Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Panik 2b 5 0 1 1 Villar ss 4 0 0 0
Ystrzms lf 4 1 1 0 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 1
Lngoria 3b 5 1 3 3 Smth Jr lf 4 0 0 0
Sndoval dh 4 0 0 1 R.Nunez dh 3 0 1 0
Belt 1b 3 1 1 0 D.Stwrt rf 4 0 0 0
Pillar rf 5 0 1 1 S.Wlkrs 2b 4 0 0 0
B.Crwfr ss 5 2 2 2 R.Ruiz 3b 4 0 1 0
Vogt c 2 1 1 0 Sverino c 2 0 1 0
Duggar cf 4 2 1 0 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 32 1 4 1
San Francisco 000 221 120—8
Baltimore 100 000 000—1

E_S.Wilkerson (1). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_San Francisco 8, Baltimore 6. 2B_Longoria (11), Pillar (11), Vogt (6), Duggar (10), R.Nunez (10). HR_Longoria (7), B.Crawford 2 (5), Mancini (12). SF_Sandoval (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Samardzija W,3-4 6 3 1 1 0 6
Moronta 1 1 0 0 2 2
Watson 1 0 0 0 0 3
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2
Baltimore
Ynoa L,0-2 5 5 4 2 2 4
Kline 1 1 1 1 1 1
Straily 3 5 3 3 2 2

WP_Smith.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:01. A_16,991 (45,971).

