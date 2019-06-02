Giants 8, Orioles 1

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Yastrzemski lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Longoria 3b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.220
|Sandoval dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|Belt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.243
|Pillar rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.219
|Crawford ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.214
|Vogt c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.255
|Duggar cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|5
|7
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Nunez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Stewart rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|Wilkerson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Severino c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.182
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|1
|2
|13
|San Francisco
|000
|221
|120—8
|11
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
E_Wilkerson (1). LOB_San Francisco 8, Baltimore 6. 2B_Longoria (11), Pillar (11), Vogt (6), Duggar (10), Nunez (10). HR_Longoria (7), off Ynoa; Crawford (4), off Kline; Crawford (5), off Straily; Mancini (12), off Samardzija. RBIs_Panik (19), Longoria 3 (23), Sandoval (19), Pillar (26), Crawford 2 (18), Mancini (29). SF_Sandoval.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Panik, Sandoval 3, Pillar, Crawford); Baltimore 3 (Stewart, Broxton 2). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 12; Baltimore 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Panik, Longoria. GIDP_Pillar.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Ruiz, Wilkerson, Mancini).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija, W, 3-4
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|110
|3.61
|Moronta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|22
|3.29
|Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|2.57
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.38
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ynoa, L, 0-2
|5
|5
|4
|2
|2
|4
|82
|5.06
|Kline
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|5.40
|Straily
|3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|2
|53
|8.42
WP_Smith.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:01. A_16,991 (45,971).
