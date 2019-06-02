Giants 8, Orioles 1

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .239 Yastrzemski lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .276 Longoria 3b 5 1 3 3 0 1 .220 Sandoval dh 4 0 0 1 0 2 .276 Belt 1b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .243 Pillar rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .219 Crawford ss 5 2 2 2 0 0 .214 Vogt c 2 1 1 0 2 1 .255 Duggar cf 4 2 1 0 0 0 .242 Totals 37 8 11 8 5 7

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .302 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Nunez dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .250 Stewart rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .158 Wilkerson 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Ruiz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240 Severino c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .273 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .182 Totals 32 1 4 1 2 13

San Francisco 000 221 120—8 11 0 Baltimore 100 000 000—1 4 1

E_Wilkerson (1). LOB_San Francisco 8, Baltimore 6. 2B_Longoria (11), Pillar (11), Vogt (6), Duggar (10), Nunez (10). HR_Longoria (7), off Ynoa; Crawford (4), off Kline; Crawford (5), off Straily; Mancini (12), off Samardzija. RBIs_Panik (19), Longoria 3 (23), Sandoval (19), Pillar (26), Crawford 2 (18), Mancini (29). SF_Sandoval.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Panik, Sandoval 3, Pillar, Crawford); Baltimore 3 (Stewart, Broxton 2). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 12; Baltimore 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Panik, Longoria. GIDP_Pillar.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Ruiz, Wilkerson, Mancini).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Samardzija, W, 3-4 6 3 1 1 0 6 110 3.61 Moronta 1 1 0 0 2 2 22 3.29 Watson 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 2.57 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 2.38 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ynoa, L, 0-2 5 5 4 2 2 4 82 5.06 Kline 1 1 1 1 1 1 21 5.40 Straily 3 5 3 3 2 2 53 8.42

WP_Smith.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:01. A_16,991 (45,971).

