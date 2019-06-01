Listen Live Sports

Giants 8, Orioles 2

June 1, 2019 7:10 pm
 
San Francisco Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Panik 2b 5 1 1 1 Villar ss 4 0 0 0
Ystrzms rf-lf 3 2 1 1 Mancini 1b 4 0 2 0
Posey dh 2 3 1 1 Smth Jr lf 4 0 0 0
Austin ph-dh 1 0 0 0 R.Nunez dh 4 1 2 1
Sndoval 1b 4 0 1 0 D.Stwrt rf 4 0 0 0
Duggar cf 0 0 0 0 S.Wlkrs cf 3 0 0 0
Belt lf-1b 3 0 2 4 R.Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 0
Lngoria 3b 3 0 0 1 Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0
B.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0 Wynns c 3 0 1 1
Vogt c 4 0 0 0
Pillar cf-rf 4 2 2 0
Totals 33 8 8 8 Totals 32 2 6 2
San Francisco 201 040 001—8
Baltimore 000 110 000—2

DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_San Francisco 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Sandoval (12), Belt (12), Pillar 2 (10). HR_Posey (3), R.Nunez (15). SF_Yastrzemski (1), Longoria (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Anderson W,1-1 7 5 2 2 1 4
Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 0
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Hess L,1-7 4 6 7 7 3 4
Castro 3 1 0 0 0 1
Lucas 2 1 1 1 1 3

Hess pitched to 4 batters in the 5th

WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Chris Segal; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:48. A_19,352 (45,971).

