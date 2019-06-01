Giants 8, Orioles 2

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Yastrzemski rf-lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.280
|Posey dh
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.257
|a-Austin ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Sandoval 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Duggar cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Belt lf-1b
|3
|0
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.241
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.209
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Pillar cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Totals
|33
|8
|8
|8
|4
|8
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Nunez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Stewart rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Wilkerson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|1
|4
|San Francisco
|201
|040
|001—8
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|110
|000—2
|6
|0
a-struck out for Posey in the 9th.
LOB_San Francisco 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Sandoval (12), Belt (12), Pillar 2 (10). HR_Posey (3), off Hess; Nunez (15), off Anderson. RBIs_Panik (18), Yastrzemski (4), Posey (18), Belt 4 (24), Longoria (20), Nunez (35), Wynns (3). SF_Yastrzemski, Longoria.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Belt, Crawford). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 1.
Runners moved up_Sandoval, Panik. GIDP_Smith Jr..
DP_San Francisco 1 (Anderson, Crawford, Sandoval).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 1-1
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|105
|4.09
|Melancon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.42
|Coonrod
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hess, L, 1-7
|4
|6
|7
|7
|3
|4
|84
|7.36
|Castro
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|38
|6.14
|Lucas
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|30
|3.65
Hess pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 3-3. WP_Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Chris Segal; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:48. A_19,352 (45,971).
