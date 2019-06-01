Giants 8, Orioles 2

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .240 Yastrzemski rf-lf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .280 Posey dh 2 3 1 1 2 0 .257 a-Austin ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Sandoval 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Duggar cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Belt lf-1b 3 0 2 4 1 1 .241 Longoria 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .209 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .209 Vogt c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Pillar cf-rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .220 Totals 33 8 8 8 4 8

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Mancini 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .303 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Nunez dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .249 Stewart rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Wilkerson cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .243 Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .239 Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Wynns c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .233 Totals 32 2 6 2 1 4

San Francisco 201 040 001—8 8 0 Baltimore 000 110 000—2 6 0

a-struck out for Posey in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Sandoval (12), Belt (12), Pillar 2 (10). HR_Posey (3), off Hess; Nunez (15), off Anderson. RBIs_Panik (18), Yastrzemski (4), Posey (18), Belt 4 (24), Longoria (20), Nunez (35), Wynns (3). SF_Yastrzemski, Longoria.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Belt, Crawford). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 1.

Runners moved up_Sandoval, Panik. GIDP_Smith Jr..

DP_San Francisco 1 (Anderson, Crawford, Sandoval).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 1-1 7 5 2 2 1 4 105 4.09 Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 2.42 Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.00 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hess, L, 1-7 4 6 7 7 3 4 84 7.36 Castro 3 1 0 0 0 1 38 6.14 Lucas 2 1 1 1 1 3 30 3.65

Hess pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 3-3. WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Chris Segal; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:48. A_19,352 (45,971).

