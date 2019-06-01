Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants 8, Orioles 2

June 1, 2019 7:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Panik 2b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .240
Yastrzemski rf-lf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .280
Posey dh 2 3 1 1 2 0 .257
a-Austin ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Sandoval 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Duggar cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Belt lf-1b 3 0 2 4 1 1 .241
Longoria 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .209
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .209
Vogt c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Pillar cf-rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .220
Totals 33 8 8 8 4 8
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Mancini 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .303
Smith Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Nunez dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .249
Stewart rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Wilkerson cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .243
Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .239
Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Wynns c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .233
Totals 32 2 6 2 1 4
San Francisco 201 040 001—8 8 0
Baltimore 000 110 000—2 6 0

a-struck out for Posey in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Sandoval (12), Belt (12), Pillar 2 (10). HR_Posey (3), off Hess; Nunez (15), off Anderson. RBIs_Panik (18), Yastrzemski (4), Posey (18), Belt 4 (24), Longoria (20), Nunez (35), Wynns (3). SF_Yastrzemski, Longoria.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Belt, Crawford). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 1.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Sandoval, Panik. GIDP_Smith Jr..

DP_San Francisco 1 (Anderson, Crawford, Sandoval).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 1-1 7 5 2 2 1 4 105 4.09
Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 2.42
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hess, L, 1-7 4 6 7 7 3 4 84 7.36
Castro 3 1 0 0 0 1 38 6.14
Lucas 2 1 1 1 1 3 30 3.65

Hess pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 3-3. WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Chris Segal; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:48. A_19,352 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Parked in the Pacific

Today in History

1958: Eisenhower signs federal flood control bill

Get our daily newsletter.