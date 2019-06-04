Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Giants 9, Mets 3, 10 innings,

June 4, 2019 11:06 pm
 
San Francisco New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Panik 2b 6 0 2 0 McNeil 2b 5 0 1 0
Ystrzms lf 6 1 1 1 P.Alnso 1b 4 1 2 1
Lngoria 3b 3 1 1 0 Cnforto rf 5 0 1 0
S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 J..Dvis lf 4 1 2 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 5 1 3 2
Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 3 0 1 0
Austin ph 2 1 1 0 A.Rsrio ss 3 0 0 0
D.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0
Belt 1b 4 2 2 1 Ed.Diaz p 0 0 0 0
Vogt c 5 1 2 2 D.Smith ph 1 0 0 0
Pillar rf 5 0 1 1 Gsllman p 0 0 0 0
B.Crwfr ss 3 1 0 0 Sntiago p 0 0 0 0
Duggar cf 5 1 2 2 Gomez cf 4 0 0 0
Bmgrner p 1 0 0 0 Syndrgr p 2 0 0 0
Sndoval ph-3b 3 1 2 2 Hchvrri ss 2 0 0 0
Totals 43 9 14 9 Totals 38 3 10 3
San Francisco 000 200 100 6—9
New York 000 003 000 0—3

E_P.Alonso (4), Conforto (2). DP_San Francisco 2, New York 1. LOB_San Francisco 9, New York 8. 2B_Belt (13), Vogt (7), Duggar (11), Sandoval (13). HR_P.Alonso (20), W.Ramos (7). SB_Panik (2). CS_Vogt (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Bumgarner 6 6 3 3 2 5
Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Watson 1 2 0 0 0 1
Melancon W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Holland 1 2 0 0 0 1
New York
Syndergaard 6 2-3 5 3 3 3 4
Lugo BS,1 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 1
Diaz 1 1 0 0 0 3
Gsellman L,1-1 1-3 3 5 5 2 0
Santiago 2-3 2 1 1 0 1

HBP_by Bumgarner (Alonso). WP_Gsellman.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:35. A_24,878 (41,922).

