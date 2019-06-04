Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Giants 9, Mets 3

June 4, 2019 11:06 pm
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Panik 2b 6 0 2 0 0 1 .242
Yastrzemski lf 6 1 1 1 0 2 .257
Longoria 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .222
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Austin ph 2 1 1 0 0 1 .254
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Belt 1b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .249
Vogt c 5 1 2 2 0 0 .268
Pillar rf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .219
Crawford ss 3 1 0 0 2 2 .210
Duggar cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .245
Bumgarner p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .154
a-Sandoval ph-3b 3 1 2 2 0 1 .286
Totals 43 9 14 9 5 9
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .329
Alonso 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .267
Conforto rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Davis lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .257
Ramos c 5 1 3 2 0 0 .278
Frazier 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .252
Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .359
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Santiago p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gomez cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .196
Syndergaard p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .138
Hechavarria ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Totals 38 3 10 3 2 9
San Francisco 000 200 100 6—9 14 0
New York 000 003 000 0—3 10 2

a-singled for Bumgarner in the 7th. b-lined out for Diaz in the 9th. c-singled for Melancon in the 10th.

E_Alonso (4), Conforto (2). LOB_San Francisco 9, New York 8. 2B_Belt (13), Vogt (7), Duggar (11), Sandoval (13). HR_Alonso (20), off Bumgarner; Ramos (7), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Yastrzemski (5), Belt (25), Vogt 2 (5), Pillar (27), Duggar 2 (26), Sandoval 2 (21), Alonso (45), Ramos 2 (34). SB_Panik (2). CS_Vogt (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Panik 2, Belt, Austin); New York 3 (Ramos, Frazier, Syndergaard). RISP_San Francisco 7 for 16; New York 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Longoria, Pillar. GIDP_Davis, Rosario.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Longoria, Panik, Belt), (Longoria, Panik, Belt); New York 1 (Ramos, Hechavarria).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner 6 6 3 3 2 5 95 4.05
Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.79
Watson 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 2.45
Melancon, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.31
Holland 1 2 0 0 0 1 25 6.61
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Syndergaard 6 2-3 5 3 3 3 4 103 4.83
Lugo, BS, 1-1 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 1 29 2.86
Diaz 1 1 0 0 0 3 24 2.92
Gsellman, L, 1-1 1-3 3 5 5 2 0 14 5.05
Santiago 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 16 7.20

Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 1-1, Santiago 2-2. HBP_Bumgarner (Alonso). WP_Gsellman.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:35. A_24,878 (41,922).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

