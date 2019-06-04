Giants 9, Mets 3

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 6 0 2 0 0 1 .242 Yastrzemski lf 6 1 1 1 0 2 .257 Longoria 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .222 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Austin ph 2 1 1 0 0 1 .254 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Belt 1b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .249 Vogt c 5 1 2 2 0 0 .268 Pillar rf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .219 Crawford ss 3 1 0 0 2 2 .210 Duggar cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .245 Bumgarner p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .154 a-Sandoval ph-3b 3 1 2 2 0 1 .286 Totals 43 9 14 9 5 9

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .329 Alonso 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .267 Conforto rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Davis lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .257 Ramos c 5 1 3 2 0 0 .278 Frazier 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .252 Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .359 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Santiago p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gomez cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .196 Syndergaard p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .138 Hechavarria ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Totals 38 3 10 3 2 9

San Francisco 000 200 100 6—9 14 0 New York 000 003 000 0—3 10 2

a-singled for Bumgarner in the 7th. b-lined out for Diaz in the 9th. c-singled for Melancon in the 10th.

E_Alonso (4), Conforto (2). LOB_San Francisco 9, New York 8. 2B_Belt (13), Vogt (7), Duggar (11), Sandoval (13). HR_Alonso (20), off Bumgarner; Ramos (7), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Yastrzemski (5), Belt (25), Vogt 2 (5), Pillar (27), Duggar 2 (26), Sandoval 2 (21), Alonso (45), Ramos 2 (34). SB_Panik (2). CS_Vogt (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Panik 2, Belt, Austin); New York 3 (Ramos, Frazier, Syndergaard). RISP_San Francisco 7 for 16; New York 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Longoria, Pillar. GIDP_Davis, Rosario.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Longoria, Panik, Belt), (Longoria, Panik, Belt); New York 1 (Ramos, Hechavarria).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner 6 6 3 3 2 5 95 4.05 Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.79 Watson 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 2.45 Melancon, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.31 Holland 1 2 0 0 0 1 25 6.61 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard 6 2-3 5 3 3 3 4 103 4.83 Lugo, BS, 1-1 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 1 29 2.86 Diaz 1 1 0 0 0 3 24 2.92 Gsellman, L, 1-1 1-3 3 5 5 2 0 14 5.05 Santiago 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 16 7.20

Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 1-1, Santiago 2-2. HBP_Bumgarner (Alonso). WP_Gsellman.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:35. A_24,878 (41,922).

