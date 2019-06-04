Giants 9, Mets 3

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Yastrzemski lf
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.257
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Austin ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Belt 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.249
|Vogt c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.268
|Pillar rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.210
|Duggar cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.245
|Bumgarner p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.154
|a-Sandoval ph-3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Totals
|43
|9
|14
|9
|5
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.329
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Conforto rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Davis lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Ramos c
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|Frazier 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.359
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Santiago p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gomez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Syndergaard p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.138
|Hechavarria ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Totals
|38
|3
|10
|3
|2
|9
|San Francisco
|000
|200
|100
|6—9
|14
|0
|New York
|000
|003
|000
|0—3
|10
|2
a-singled for Bumgarner in the 7th. b-lined out for Diaz in the 9th. c-singled for Melancon in the 10th.
E_Alonso (4), Conforto (2). LOB_San Francisco 9, New York 8. 2B_Belt (13), Vogt (7), Duggar (11), Sandoval (13). HR_Alonso (20), off Bumgarner; Ramos (7), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Yastrzemski (5), Belt (25), Vogt 2 (5), Pillar (27), Duggar 2 (26), Sandoval 2 (21), Alonso (45), Ramos 2 (34). SB_Panik (2). CS_Vogt (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Panik 2, Belt, Austin); New York 3 (Ramos, Frazier, Syndergaard). RISP_San Francisco 7 for 16; New York 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Longoria, Pillar. GIDP_Davis, Rosario.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Longoria, Panik, Belt), (Longoria, Panik, Belt); New York 1 (Ramos, Hechavarria).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner
|6
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|95
|4.05
|Dyson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.79
|Watson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.45
|Melancon, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.31
|Holland
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|6.61
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard
|6
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|103
|4.83
|Lugo, BS, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|2.86
|Diaz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|2.92
|Gsellman, L, 1-1
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|14
|5.05
|Santiago
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|7.20
Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 1-1, Santiago 2-2. HBP_Bumgarner (Alonso). WP_Gsellman.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:35. A_24,878 (41,922).
