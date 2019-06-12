Listen Live Sports

Giants activate catcher Buster Posey from injured list

June 12, 2019 9:40 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants activated catcher Buster Posey off the 10-day injured list Wednesday before their game against the San Diego Padres.

Posey missed eight games with a right hamstring injury sustained in Baltimore on June 1. The six-time All-Star also was out for six games in May with concussion symptoms.

Posey batted cleanup in manager Bruce Bochy’s lineup.

Aramis Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

