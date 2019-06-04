Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

RBC CANADIAN OPEN

Site: Ancaster, Ontario

Course: Hamilton Golf & CC. Yardage: 6,967. Par: 70.

Purse: $7.6 million. Winner’s share: $1,368,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson.

Last week: Patrick Cantlay won the Memorial.

FedEx Cup leader: Matt Kuchar.

Notes: Justin Thomas added the Canadian Open after missing the cut at the Memorial. That gives the Canadian Open four of the top six players in the world, including defending champion Dustin Johnson, PGA champion Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy. … Former Masters champion Mike Weir is among 20 Canadians in the field. … Scott Piercy was the last winner at Hamilton in 2012. … The Canadian Open is the fourth-oldest national open behind the British Open, U.S. Open and South African Open. … McIlroy added the tournament because he wanted to play the week before the U.S. Open. … The tournament previously was held the week after the British Open. … Jack Nicklaus was runner-up seven times without ever winning.

Next week: U.S. Open.

Online: www.pgatour.com

LPGA TOUR

SHOPRITE LPGA CLASSIC

Site: Galloway, N.J.

Course: Seaview Hotel and Golf Club (Bay Course). Yardage: 6,217. Par: 71.

Purse: $1.75 million. Winner’s share: $262,500.

Television: Friday, noon to 2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Annie Park.

Last week: Jeongeun Lee6 won the U.S. Women’s Open.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Notes: With the first $1 million check in women’s golf, Jeongeun Lee6 moved to the top of the LPGA Tour money list with $1,353,836. … Lee6 is the 19th player to make the U.S. Women’s Open her first LPGA Tour victory. … South Korea extended its streak of having at least one major champion on the LPGA Tour for the 10th consecutive year. … Maria Fassi of Mexico made her pro debut by tying for 12th in the U.S. Women’s Open and earning $103,065. … Lee6 is in the field at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. … Anna Nordqvist (2016) and Annika Sorenstam (1998) share the tournament scoring record at 17-under 196. … The ShopRite LPGA Classic is one of only three 54-hole tournaments on the LPGA Tour schedule. The others are in Arkansas and Japan. … Fassi and Jennifer Kupcho, the last two NCAA champions, are in the field. They deferred their LPGA membership until their college careers ended two weeks ago.

Next week: Meijer LPGA Classic.

Online: www.lpga.com

EUROPEAN TOUR

GOLFSIXES CASCAIS

Site: Cascais, Portugal

Course: Oitavos Dunes. Yardage: 1,971. Par: 22.

Purse: 1 million euros (U.S. $1.12 million) . Winner’s share: 166,667 euros (U.S. $187,275).

Television: Friday, 6 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday, 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Ireland (Paul Dunne and Gavin Moynihan.

Last week: Guido Migliozzi won the Belgian Knockout.

Race to Dubai leader: Kevin Kisner.

Notes: Two-player teams play a six-hole course in greensomes format. Each player hits a tee shot, the best one is chosen and it’s alternate shot from there. Four countries will be divided among four groups on Saturday. The top two from each group advance to the three rounds of knockout play on Sunday. … The field includes three former Ryder Cup players — Stephen Gallacher of Scotland, Edoardo Molinari of Italy and Jamie Donaldson of Wales. … England has a women’s team of Meghan MacLaren and Florentyna Parker, who have five Ladies European Tour victories among them. … The two-day event ends on Saturday with the UEFA Nations League Final and consolation match taking place in Portugal on Sunday.

Next week: U.S. Open.

Online: www.europeantour.com

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

MASTERCARD JAPAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Chiba, Japan.

Course: Narita Golf Club-Accordia Golf. Yardage: 7,140. Par: 72.

Purse: $2.5 million. Winner’s share: $375,000.

Television: Thursday, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 12:30-3 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Colin Montgomerie in 2017.

Last week: Kevin Sutherland won the Principal Charity Classic.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

Notes: Kevin Sutherland has won twice this year, both times in a playoff against Scott Parel. … Sutherland registered the third-largest comeback in PGA Tour Champions history. … Bernhard Langer is taking the week off. Langer, with one victory this year, is leading the PGA Tour Champions in scoring average. … Scott McCarron, the only player to go over $1 million in earnings so far this year, and Sutherland are the only multiple winners this year. … The field includes Ken Tanigawa, who was born in Kobe, Japan, and is coming off his first major at the Senior PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

Next tournament: American Family Insurance Championship on June 21-23.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

WEB.COM TOUR

BMW Charity Pro-Am

Site: Greer, S.C.

Course: Thornblade Club. Yardage: 7,024. Par: 71.

Purse: $700,000. Winner’s share: $126,000.

Television: Thursday, noon to 2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday-Sunday, 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).

Defending champion: Michael Arnaud.

Last week: Sebastian Cappelen won the Rex Hospital Open.

Points leader: Robby Shelton.

Next week: Lincoln Land Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom

OTHER TOURS

Japan Golf Tour: JGTC Mori Building Cup, Shishido Hills CC, Ibaraki, Japan. Defending champion: Kodai Ichihara. Online: www.jgto.org

Symetra Tour: Four Winds Invitational, Blackthorn GC, South Bend, Ind. Defending champion: Maia Schechter. Online: www.symetratour.com

Challenge Tour: Swiss Challenge, Golf Sempach, Lucerne, Switzerland. Defending champion: Marcel Schneider. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

Sunshine Tour: Sun City Challenge, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa. Defending champion: Neil Schietekat. Online: www.sunshinetour.com

Korean LPGA: S-Oil Championship, Elysian Jeju GC, Jeju, South Korea. Defending champion: Seung-hyun Lee. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Yonex Ladies Golf Tournament, Yonex CC, Niigata, Japan. Defending champion: Shiho Oyama. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

Staysure Tour: Arras Open Senior Hauts de France, Arras Golf Resort, Anzin-Saint-Aubin, France. New event. Online: www.europeantour.com/staysuretour

