Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Cromell, Conn.

Course: TPC River Highlands. Yardage: 6,841. Par: 70.

Purse: $7.2 million. Winner’s share: $1,296,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Bubba Watson.

FedEx Cup leader: Matt Kuchar.

Last week: Gary Woodland won the U.S. Open.

Notes: The field is loaded, with four-time major champion Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, British Open champion Francesco Molinari and Phil Mickelson, who has not played here since 2003. … Mickelson won the tournament in 2001 and 2002. … Chip McDaniel made it through Monday qualifying for the third time this year, this one after an overnight flight from San Francisco after the U.S. Open. … Spieth decided recently to play the Travelers, which he won in 2017 by holing a bunker shot in a playoff to beat Daniel Berger. … U.S. Amateur champion Viktor Hovland, the low amateur at the Masters and the U.S. Open, and NCAA champion Matt Wolff make their pro debuts at the Travelers. … Adam Scott is No. 14 in the FedEx Cup, the highest of any player who has yet to win this season. … Seven of the top 10 players in the world ranking are from the United States. … Jim Furyk set the PGA Tour record with a 58 in the final round at TPC River Highlands in 2016. … Defending champion Bubba Watson will try to join the late Billy Casper as the only four-time winners of the tournament.

Next week: Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Online: www.pgatour.com

LPGA TOUR AND PGA OF AMERICA

KPMG WOMEN’S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Chaska, Minn.

Course: Hazeltine National GC. Yardage: 6,741. Par: 72.

Purse: $3,850,000. Winner’s share: $577,500.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Sung Hyun Park.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Last week: Brooke Henderson won the LPGA Meijer Classic.

Notes: Hazeltine has hosted the U.S. Open twice (with Tony Jacklin and Payne Stewart the winners), the PGA Championship twice (Rich Beem, Y.E. Yang) and the Ryder Cup (United States). … The LPGA last had a major event in Minnesota when the U.S. Women’s Open was at Interlachen in 2008, the first major for Inbee Park. … Jin Young Ko is No. 1 in the women’s world ranking for the 11th straight week. … Ko won the ANA Inspiration and Jeungeun Lee6 won the U.S. Women’s Open. It’s the first time South Koreans have won the first two majors of the year since 2013, when Inbee Park won the first three majors. … Brooke Henderson won her ninth LPGA Tour title last week to set a record for most by a Canadian-born player. … Defending champion Sung Hyun Park has won majors in each of her two years on the LPGA Tour. Her only victory this year was the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore. She is 13th on the LPGA money list. … Michelle Wie is in the field as she tries to return from a wrist injury. … The PGA of America, in its fifth year involved in running the event, is holding a dinner for all past LPGA Championship winners.

Next week: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Online: www.lpga.com

EUROPEAN TOUR

BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN

Site: Munich

Course: Golf Club Munchen Eichenried. Yardage: 7,235. Par: 72.

Purse: 2 million euros (US $2.24 million). Winner’s share: 333,333 euros (US $373,216).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5:30-7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Matt Wallace.

Race to Dubai leader: Matt Wallace.

Last week: Gary Woodland won the U.S. Open.

Notes: Wallace, who tied for 12th in the U.S. Open, defends his title after taking over the top spot from Kevin Kisner in the Race to Dubai. Kisner had been leading for the last 11 weeks. … Wallace has yet to win this year, but he has two runner-up finishes and a tie for third in the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black for his best finish in a major. … Martin Kaymer was runner-up last year and is searching for his first victory since the 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2. He was the 54-hole leader at the Memorial … This is the 30-year anniversary of the tournament. David Feherty won the inaugural event in 1989 with a five-shot win over Fred Couples. … Thorbjorn Olesen set the tournament record last year with a 61 in the final round. … The BMW International Open has the longest consecutive sponsorship of any current European Tour event. … Past champions include Kaymer, Ernie Els, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood and Colin Montgomerie.

Next week: Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

Online: www.europeantour.com

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Madison, Wis.

Course: University Ridge GC. Yardage: 7,056. Par: 72.

Purse: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Television: Friday, noon-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Scott McCarron.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

Last tournament: Scott McCarron won the MasterCard Japan Championship.

Notes: This marks the halfway point of the PGA Tour Champions season. … The tournament, in its fourth year, is hosted by Steve Stricker. … Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz is in the field, making his third start of the season on sponsor invitations. … The field features 37 of the top 40 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. … McCarron has won four times since winning the tournament last year. He leads the Champions Tour with eight top 10s and three victories. … McCarron’s 11 victories on the PGA Tour Champions is fifth among active players behind Bernhard Langer (39), Jay Haas (18), Tom Watson (14), Fred Couples (13) and Tom Lehman (12). … Stricker has won four times since joining the 50-and-older circuit two years ago.

Next week: U.S. Senior Open.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

WEB.COM TOUR

WICHITA OPEN

Site: Wichita, Kan.

Course: Crestview CC. Yardage: 6,926. Par: 70.

Purse: $625,000. Winner’s share: $112,500.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Brady Schnell.

Points leader: Xinjun Zhang.

Last week: Xinjun Zhang won the Lincoln Land Championship for his second victory this year.

Next week: Utah Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com

OTHER TOURS

Asian Tour: Kolon Korea Open, Woo Jeong Hills CC, Cheonan, South Korea. Defending champion: Minchel Choi. Online: www.asiantour.com

Royal & Ancient: British Amateur, Portmarnock GC, Dublin. Defending champion: Jevon Rebula. Online: www.randa.org

Symetra Tour: Island Resort Championship, Sweetgrass GC, Harris, Mich. Defending champion: Ruixin Liu. Online: www.symetratour.com

Ladies European Tour: Ladies European Thailand Championship, Phoenix Gold Golf & CC, Pattaya, Thailand. Defending champion: Kanyalak Preedasuttijit. Online: www.ladieseuropeantour.com

Challenge Tour: Andalucia-Costa del Sol Match Play 9, Valle Romano Golf, Malaga, Spain. Defending champion: Liam Johnston. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

Mackenzie Tour: Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open, Paradise Canyon Golf Resort, Lethbridge, Alberta. Defending champion: T.T. Crouch. Online: www.pgatour.com/canada

PGA Tour China: Huangshan Championship, Hidden Tiger GC, Huangsham, China. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.pgatour.com/china

Korean LPGA: BC Card-Hankyung Ladies Cup, Fortune Hills GC, Pocheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Hye-jin Choi. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Nichirei Ladies, Sodegaura Cantree Club (Shinsode), Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Ai Suzuki. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

Staysure Tour: Farmfoods European Legends Links Championship, Trevose Golf & CC, Padstow, England. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.europeantour.com/staysuretour

