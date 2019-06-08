Listen Live Sports

GolfSixes Cascais Results

June 8, 2019 1:21 pm
 
Saturday
Oitavos Dunes
Cascais, Portugal
Yardage: 1,791; Par: 22
Quarterfinals

England (Tom Lewis and Paul Waring) def. Sweden (Alexander Björk and Joakim Lagergren), 2-1.

Italy (Lorenzo Gagli and Victor Perez) def. France (Matthieu Pavon and Romain Wattel), 2-1.

Thailand (Thongchai Jaidee and Phachara Khongwhatmai) def. Scotland (Stephen Gallacher and David Law), 3-1.

Spain (Jorge Campillo and Nacho Elvira), def. Australia (Scott Hend and Wade Ormsby), 2-1.

Semifinals

England (Tom Lewis and Paul Waring) def. Italy (Lorenzo Gagli and Victor Perez), 3-0.

Thailand (Thongchai Jaidee and Phachara Khongwhatmai) def. Spain (Jorge Campillo and Nacho Elvira), 1-0.

Third Place

Spain (Jorge Campillo and Nacho Elvira), def. Italy (Lorenzo Gagli and Victor Perez), 3-0.

Championship

Thailand (Thongchai Jaidee and Phachara Khongwhatmai) def. England (Tom Lewis and Paul Waring), 2-1.

