GolfSixes Cascais Results

|Saturday
|Oitavos Dunes
|Cascais, Portugal
|Yardage: 1,791; Par: 22
|Quarterfinals
England (Tom Lewis and Paul Waring) def. Sweden (Alexander Björk and Joakim Lagergren), 2-1.
Italy (Lorenzo Gagli and Victor Perez) def. France (Matthieu Pavon and Romain Wattel), 2-1.
Thailand (Thongchai Jaidee and Phachara Khongwhatmai) def. Scotland (Stephen Gallacher and David Law), 3-1.
Spain (Jorge Campillo and Nacho Elvira), def. Australia (Scott Hend and Wade Ormsby), 2-1.
England (Tom Lewis and Paul Waring) def. Italy (Lorenzo Gagli and Victor Perez), 3-0.
Thailand (Thongchai Jaidee and Phachara Khongwhatmai) def. Spain (Jorge Campillo and Nacho Elvira), 1-0.
Spain (Jorge Campillo and Nacho Elvira), def. Italy (Lorenzo Gagli and Victor Perez), 3-0.
Thailand (Thongchai Jaidee and Phachara Khongwhatmai) def. England (Tom Lewis and Paul Waring), 2-1.
