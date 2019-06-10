Listen Live Sports

Gonzaga and Washington extend series through 2023-24

June 10, 2019 6:33 pm
 
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga and Washington have agreed to extend their basketball series through the 2023-24 season.

The current four-year series was scheduled to end this season with a matchup at Washington. The extension will feature games at Gonzaga in 2020-21 and 2022-23, and matchups in Seattle in 2021-22 and 2023-24.

The extension is another sign of the thawing relations between the schools after a contentious stretch. After playing every year from 1999 through 2006, the series went on hiatus for a decade. The teams met in 2015 at a tournament in the Bahamas, but didn’t begin a renewed home-and-home series until 2016.

Washington leads the all-time series 29-18 but Gonzaga has won 12 of the past 13.

