Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Grand jury finds ex-police officer choked man during arrest

June 27, 2019 4:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia grand jury has indicted a former police officer on multiple charges after it found he had choked a former college football player during an arrest.

The Henry County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday said former county officer David Rose Jr. was charged with two counts of violating his oath as an officer. He’s also been indicted on a simple battery charge and two charges of making false statements.

Rose was fired after an internal investigation found he used unnecessary force in arresting Desmond Marrow in 2017.

Marrow played football at the University of Toledo. He signed a contract in 2012 with the Houston Texans but was cut in the preseason.

Advertisement

Rose’s lawyer, Lee Sexton, says they’ll be ready for trial and that he’s confident Rose will be acquitted.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.