Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Grand jury probing sale of coach’s home to prospect’s father

June 19, 2019 2:51 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — A federal grand jury is investigating the sale of the Harvard University fencing coach’s suburban Boston home for nearly double its assessed value to a man whose son was later admitted to the school and joined the team.

A subpoena reviewed by The Boston Globe ordered the town of Needham Board of Assessors to provide documents and records about the property sold by longtime coach Peter Brand in 2016.

Needham’s director of assessing, Chip Davis, told the newspaper he received the subpoena in April and sent authorities the information they requested.

Jie Zhao has said he bought the home as an investment and favor to Brand. Both men have denied wrongdoing.

Lawyers for Zhao and Brand say they aren’t aware of a federal investigation.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

