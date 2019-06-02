Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gray expected to start for the Reds against the Nationals

June 2, 2019 3:08 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Washington Nationals (25-33, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (27-31, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (2-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (2-4, 3.54 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Washington will square off at Great American Ball Park on Sunday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

The Reds are 15-14 on their home turf. Cincinnati’s lineup has 84 home runs this season, Derek Dietrich leads the club with 17 homers.

The Nationals are 12-18 on the road. Washington has slugged .419 this season. Anthony Rendon leads the team with a mark of .648. The Nationals won the last meeting 5-2. Tanner Rainey notched his first victory and Gerardo Parra went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Washington. Tanner Roark registered his fourth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 27 extra base hits and is batting .281. Dietrich is 11-for-29 with six home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Rendon leads the Nationals with 30 extra base hits and is slugging .648. Matt Adams is 7-for-29 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .325 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .283 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

        House appropriators propose 3.1% federal pay raise, new money for OPM in 2020 draft bill

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 10-day IL (neck), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Veterans return to Normandy to pay their respects

Today in History

1919: Congress passes 19th Amendment, giving women right to vote

Get our daily newsletter.