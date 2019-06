Guyana-United States Summary

By The Associated Press

At St. Paul, Minn. Guyana 0 0—0 United States 1 3—4

First half_1, United States, Arriola 1 (McKennie), 28th minute.

Second half_2, United States, Boyd 1 (Bradley), 52nd minute. 3, United States, Zardes 1 (Arriola), 56th minute. 4, United States, Boyd 2 (Arriola), 81st minute.

Yellow cards_None. Red cards_None.

Referee_Ivan Barton, El Salvador. Linesmen_Juan Zumba, El Salvador; David Moran, El Salvador.

A_19,418.

Lineups

Guyana_Akel Clarke; Jordan Dover, Terence Vancooten, Matthew Briggs, Liam Gordon; Elliot Bonds; Keanu Marsh-Brown (Anthony Jeffrey, 73rd), Brandon Beresford (Samuel Box, 58th), Neil Danns (Sheldon Holder, 85th), Callum Harriott; Emery Welshman

United States_Zack Steffen; Nick Lima, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Tim Ream; Michael Bradley (Wil Trapp, 62nd), Weston McKennie (Djordje Mihailovic, 74th), Christian Pulisic (Christian Roldan, 63rd); Paul Arriola, Tyler Boyd, Gyasi Zardes

