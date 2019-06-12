Listen Live Sports

Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera coming to Saratoga Race Course

June 12, 2019 2:45 pm
 
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Opening weekend festivities at Saratoga Race Course will feature an appearance by former New York Yankees star Mariano Rivera.

The New York Racing Association announced Wednesday it will honor Rivera July 12 with a ceremony in the winner’s circle in recognition of baseball’s all-time saves leader.

Fans will have an opportunity to meet the 13-time All-Star during a luncheon in the Paddock Tent. The event will feature a discussion session with Rivera, photo opportunities and an auction featuring his memorabilia.

Proceeds of the luncheon will benefit one of Rivera’s charities.

Rivera’s visit will come one week before he heads to Cooperstown for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame as the first unanimous selection in history.

