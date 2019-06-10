Listen Live Sports

Healey, Moreno to call Copa America semis, final on ESPN+

June 10, 2019 1:11 pm
 
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Adrian Healey and Alejandro Moreno will call the semifinals and final on ESPN+ for the Copa America, broadcasting from the network’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut.

ESPN plans to use its own commentators for 12 of the 26 games in South America’s championship, which starts Friday and runs through July 7. The tournament is being played in Brazil, and ESPN will rely on the world feed that includes a one-man broadcast by Jon Cotterill. ESPN will use its own commentators from the quarterfinals on.

ESPN said Monday that Sebastian Salazar and Fernando Palomo also will call matches. Palomo and Moreno will team for Friday’s opener between Brazil and Bolivia, two matches on Saturday and one on Sunday.

All matches will be streamed on ESPN+, a streaming service that launched in April 2018. None will be televised by the linear networks of ESPN, which is part of The Walt Disney Co.

Telemundo, a division of Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal, will broadcast matches in the U.S. with Spanish-language commentary.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

