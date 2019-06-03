Herrera’s administrative leave extended through June 17

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera’s administrative leave has been extended through June 17 by Major League Baseball.

Herrera was placed on leave May 28, a day after his arrest in a domestic violence case at a casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The commissioner’s office announced the extension Monday.

Administrative leave is not considered discipline. Herrera remains on the restricted list and continues to receive his $5 million salary but is ineligible to play. He is in the third year of a $30.5 million, five-year contract and is due to make $7 million next season and $10 million in 2021. The team has club options for 2022 and ’23.

Commissioner Rob Manfred has the option of suspending Herrera either without pay, or with pay pending the resolution of legal proceedings — a penalty that later could be converted to without pay. Herrera could challenge any discipline before arbitrator Mark Irvings.

An All-Star center fielder in 2016, the 27-year-old Herrera is hitting .222 with one home run and 16 RBIs in 39 games this season. He missed time in April with a hamstring injury.

