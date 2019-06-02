Hill, Dodgers beat Phillies 8-0 to complete 3-game sweep

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rich Hill scattered three hits over seven innings, the Dodgers broke out with seven runs in the eighth inning, and Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-0 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep in a matchup of the National League’s top two teams.

The West-leading Dodgers extended their winning streak to five with their seventh series sweep, improving the best home record in the major leagues to 25-7.

East-leading Philadelphia has lost four in a row for the first time this season.

Hill (2-1) struck out nine and walked three, including a pair of intentional passes to Maikel Franco. He did not allow a hit until J.T. Realmuto singled starting the fifth.

Advertisement

Andrew McCutchen singled leading off the sixth, and Cèsar Hernàndez doubled in the seventh for the Phillies’ other hits off Hill.

David Freese homered for the second straight game, connecting in the seventh against Vince Velasquez (2-3). Freese entered in the fifth as a defensive replacement at first base and made a leaping, left-handed grab on a sharply hit liner by Bryce Harper that ended the eighth.

Harper was hitless in four at-bats and was 2 for 12 in the series, dropping his average to .248. Hoskins went 2 for 11 and McCutchen was 2 for 12 over the three games.

Los Angeles matched its highest-scoring inning this season. Alex Verdugo and Freese had RBI singles. Chris Taylor drove in a run with a sacrifice bunt as another came home on a throwing error by pitcher Yacksel Rios. Enriquè Hernàndez hit a sacrifice fly, and Joc Pederson had a two-run homer.

Phillies starter Nick Pivetta gave up three hits over six innings, striking out a season-high nine and walking none.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder impingement) will have arthroscopic surgery next week, likely ending his season. … 1B Matt Beaty left the game because of left hip tightness after the fourth inning. … 3B Justin Turner walked as a pinch hitter after missing three straight games with hamstring tightness

PHILLIES TRADE FOR BRUCE

Philadelphia acquired former All-Star OF Jay Bruce from Seattle for minor league INF Jake Scheiner. The deal will cost Philadelphia just $2.75 million over the next 1½ seasons. Bruce is hitting .212 with 14 homers and 28 RBIs with 53 strikeouts in 184 at-bats.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (6-0, 4.18 ERA) starts Monday in the opener of a three-game series at San Diego. He is 1-0 against the Padres, scattering four hits over six scoreless innings last season.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (5-1, 4.03) starts at Arizona on Monday. He has a 4.70 ERA in three career starts against the D-backs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.