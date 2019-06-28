Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Horan out of the starting lineup for the 2nd straight game

June 28, 2019 2:18 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — Midfielder Lindsey Horan was not in the starting lineup for Friday night’s quarterfinal match against France at the Women’s World Cup.

It was the second straight match that Horan had not started, although she came in as a substitute in the 89th minute of the United States’ 2-1 victory over Spain on Tuesday to open the knockout round.

Coach Jill Ellis stuck with the starters she used against Spain, replacing Horan in the midfield with Sam Mewis. Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath were up top, with Mewis, Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz in the midfield.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and defender Abby Dahlkemper both made their fifth straight starts in France. Becky Sauerbrunn was at center back for the third straight game alongside Dahlkemper, with Kelley O’Hara on the right and Crystal Dunn on the left.

France made just one change from the starters it used in the 2-1 extra-time victory over Brazil in its knockout-round opener, replacing midfielder Viviane Asseyi with veteran Gaettane Thiney.

Nine of France’s players have started in every match in France.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sports News

