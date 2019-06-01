Listen Live Sports

Hunter Coleman 2 HRs leads Texas A&M over Fordham 11-2

June 1, 2019 5:01 pm
 
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Hunter Coleman hit two home runs to lead Texas A&M to an 11-2 win over Fordham on Saturday in an NCAA Tournament elimination game.

Aggies pitcher Asa Lacy (8-4) didn’t allow a hit until Andy Semo’s single with two outs in the fifth inning. Lacy gave up three hits in seven innings, struck out seven and walked one.

Coleman, who missed much of the season with a broken left arm, hit a three-run homer during a five-run first inning off Fordham starter Anthony DiMeglio (6-4). Coleman added a two-run shot off reliever Brian Weissert in the seventh.

Bryce Blaum also had a solo homer in the first and Coleman’s brother, Ty Coleman, added a two-run homer in the fourth.

Texas A&M (38-22-1), which lost Friday to Duke in the regional opener, had 13 hits.

Matt Tarabek had an RBI double and Jack Harnisch had a run-scoring single for Atlantic 10 Tournament champion Fordham (38-24).

