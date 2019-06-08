Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ilsinho sparks Union comeback in 3-2 win over Red Bulls

June 8, 2019 9:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Ilsinho (Ill-SEEN-yo) had two goals and an assist to spark a second-half rally and the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls 3-2 on Saturday night.

The Union (9-4-4) trailed by two goals when Ilsinho entered as a substitute in the 53rd minute.

In the 60th minute, Ilsinho drove up the right side and swung a pass back to Jamiro Monteiro, who scored into the left corner. The Union tied it at 2-all a minute later when Ilsinho split a pair of defenders and punched home a right-footed shot.

The Red Bulls’ Sean Nealis conceded a penalty for a hand ball in the area in the 70th minute.

Advertisement

Luis Robles set the franchise career saves mark for the Red Bulls (7-6-3) by blocking Monteiro’s attempt on the penalty kick, but the Union took the lead for good on Ilsinho’s putback.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Robles passed Tony Meola (629 saves) and finished the night with 632 saves.

Romero “Kaku” Gamarra opened the scoring for New York in the 29th minute. Brian White made it 2-0 with a chip shot in the 42nd minute.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Green Bay sails in formation with Japanese ship

Today in History

1953: President Eisenhower rejects calls for US 'isolationism'

Get our daily newsletter.