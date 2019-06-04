Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indianapolis signs punter Sanchez to contract extension

June 4, 2019 5:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have signed punter Rigoberto Sanchez to a contract extension.

Terms were not announced Tuesday. Sanchez won the job two years ago after signing as an undrafted rookie.

He beat out Jeff Locke, whom the Colts signed as an unrestricted free agent following the 2016 season, and went on to set an NFL rookie record with a 42.6-yard net average on 84 punts.

Last season, he averaged 46.1 yards on 57 punts and finished with a net average of 42.7 yards.

Advertisement

Sanchez also has served as Indy’s kickoff specialist the past two seasons. He could have become a free agent following this season.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Anniversary Commemorations

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.