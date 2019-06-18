Listen Live Sports

Indians 10, Rangers 3

June 18, 2019
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 6 0 0 0 0 3 .294
Mercado cf 5 3 2 0 1 1 .308
C.Santana 1b 2 1 0 0 3 1 .285
Kipnis dh 4 1 2 3 1 0 .219
Ramirez 3b 5 1 1 3 0 0 .204
Bauers lf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .236
R.Perez c 5 1 1 1 0 2 .238
Freeman 2b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .250
Luplow ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Naquin rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .277
Totals 42 10 14 10 5 10
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .281
D.Santana cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .304
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .298
Mazara dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .268
Calhoun lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .367
Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .240
Odor 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .178
Guzman 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .210
Mathis c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .154
Totals 30 3 5 3 5 9
Cleveland 104 200 300—10 14 0
Texas 000 010 002— 3 5 1

E_Guzman (3). LOB_Cleveland 10, Texas 5. 2B_Bauers (10), Freeman (3). 3B_Mercado (1). HR_Ramirez (5), off Sampson; Bauers (9), off Smyly; R.Perez (12), off Smyly; Naquin (3), off Smyly; Odor (9), off Plesac; Calhoun (3), off Wittgren. RBIs_Kipnis 3 (21), Ramirez 3 (27), Bauers (27), R.Perez (28), Naquin 2 (15), Calhoun 2 (9), Odor (35). SB_Mercado 2 (6), C.Santana (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Lindor, Mercado, Bauers 2, R.Perez, Freeman); Texas 1 (Andrus). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 14; Texas 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_C.Santana, Kipnis. LIDP_Choo. GIDP_Andrus.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Freeman, Lindor, C.Santana), (C.Santana, Lindor).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plesac, W, 2-2 7 2 1 1 5 6 102 2.56
O.Perez 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.29
Wittgren 1 2 2 2 0 2 31 2.84
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sampson, L, 5-4 3 6 5 3 2 4 65 4.40
Smyly 3 1-3 6 5 5 2 3 64 8.42
Fairbanks 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 27 2.45
B.Martin 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 4.56

Plesac pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_O.Perez 2-0. WP_Sampson.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:13. A_19,223 (49,115).

