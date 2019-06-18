Indians 10, Rangers 3

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.294
|Mercado cf
|5
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|C.Santana 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.285
|Kipnis dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.219
|Ramirez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.204
|Bauers lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|R.Perez c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Freeman 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Luplow ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.277
|Totals
|42
|10
|14
|10
|5
|10
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|D.Santana cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.298
|Mazara dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Calhoun lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.367
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.240
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.178
|Guzman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.210
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|5
|9
|Cleveland
|104
|200
|300—10
|14
|0
|Texas
|000
|010
|002—
|3
|5
|1
E_Guzman (3). LOB_Cleveland 10, Texas 5. 2B_Bauers (10), Freeman (3). 3B_Mercado (1). HR_Ramirez (5), off Sampson; Bauers (9), off Smyly; R.Perez (12), off Smyly; Naquin (3), off Smyly; Odor (9), off Plesac; Calhoun (3), off Wittgren. RBIs_Kipnis 3 (21), Ramirez 3 (27), Bauers (27), R.Perez (28), Naquin 2 (15), Calhoun 2 (9), Odor (35). SB_Mercado 2 (6), C.Santana (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Lindor, Mercado, Bauers 2, R.Perez, Freeman); Texas 1 (Andrus). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 14; Texas 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_C.Santana, Kipnis. LIDP_Choo. GIDP_Andrus.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Freeman, Lindor, C.Santana), (C.Santana, Lindor).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac, W, 2-2
|7
|2
|1
|1
|5
|6
|102
|2.56
|O.Perez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.29
|Wittgren
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|31
|2.84
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson, L, 5-4
|3
|6
|5
|3
|2
|4
|65
|4.40
|Smyly
|3
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|3
|64
|8.42
|Fairbanks
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|2.45
|B.Martin
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.56
Plesac pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_O.Perez 2-0. WP_Sampson.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:13. A_19,223 (49,115).
