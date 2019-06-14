Indians 13, Tigers 4

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Mercado lf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Santana 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Luplow rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.241
|Ramirez 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.202
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Freeman 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|R.Perez c
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.238
|Bauers dh
|5
|2
|4
|4
|0
|1
|.222
|Martin cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.206
|Totals
|45
|13
|17
|12
|5
|7
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Stewart lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.241
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Cabrera dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|a-Rodriguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Dixon 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Goodrum ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Hicks c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|3
|10
|Cleveland
|020
|810
|020—13
|17
|1
|Detroit
|021
|000
|001—
|4
|7
|2
a-struck out for Cabrera in the 8th.
E_Lindor (4), Castro (3), Dixon (4). LOB_Cleveland 10, Detroit 6. 2B_Bauers (9), Mercado (5), R.Perez (4). 3B_Ramirez (1), Bauers (1), Goodrum (3). HR_Martin (9), off Carpenter; Bauers (8), off Hardy; Cabrera (4), off Plutko; Dixon (7), off Plutko. RBIs_Ramirez 2 (23), Bauers 4 (26), Lindor (25), R.Perez 2 (27), Martin 3 (19), Cabrera (29), Stewart (23), Castro (3), Dixon (24). SF_Stewart.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Kipnis, Ramirez 2, Lindor); Detroit 1 (Jones). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 14; Detroit 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Santana, Castro.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Goody
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|3.18
|Plutko, W, 3-1
|6
|5
|3
|2
|1
|6
|107
|4.63
|Smith
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|5.40
|Clippard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.50
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hardy
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|27
|4.72
|Torres
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|9.00
|Farmer
|2
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|50
|4.94
|Stumpf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.00
|Carpenter, L, 1-4
|3
|8
|8
|6
|4
|2
|92
|8.82
Carpenter pitched to 6 batters in the 4th.
Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 3-3.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:08. A_22,362 (41,297).
