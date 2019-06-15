Indians 13, Tigers 4

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 6 1 2 1 0 0 .303 Mercado lf 6 1 2 0 0 0 .281 Santana 1b 5 2 2 0 1 1 .289 Luplow rf 5 0 1 0 1 3 .241 Ramirez 3b 5 2 2 2 1 0 .202 Kipnis 2b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .213 Freeman 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .235 R.Perez c 5 3 3 2 0 1 .238 Bauers dh 5 2 4 4 0 1 .222 Martin cf 4 1 1 3 1 1 .206 Totals 45 13 17 12 5 7

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones cf 5 1 0 0 0 2 .250 Stewart lf 1 0 0 1 2 0 .241 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .260 Cabrera dh 3 1 1 1 0 1 .286 a-Rodriguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Dixon 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .288 Goodrum ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .235 Castro 2b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .244 Hicks c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .224 Lugo 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .232 Totals 33 4 7 4 3 10

Cleveland 020 810 020—13 17 1 Detroit 021 000 001— 4 7 2

a-struck out for Cabrera in the 8th.

E_Lindor (4), Castro (3), Dixon (4). LOB_Cleveland 10, Detroit 6. 2B_Bauers (9), Mercado (5), R.Perez (4). 3B_Ramirez (1), Bauers (1), Goodrum (3). HR_Martin (9), off Carpenter; Bauers (8), off Hardy; Cabrera (4), off Plutko; Dixon (7), off Plutko. RBIs_Ramirez 2 (23), Bauers 4 (26), Lindor (25), R.Perez 2 (27), Martin 3 (19), Cabrera (29), Stewart (23), Castro (3), Dixon (24). SF_Stewart.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Kipnis, Ramirez 2, Lindor); Detroit 1 (Jones). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 14; Detroit 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Santana, Castro.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plutko, W, 3-1 6 5 3 2 1 6 107 4.63 Clippard 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.50 Goody 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 3.18 Smith 1 1 1 1 1 1 20 5.40 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carpenter, L, 1-4 3 8 8 6 4 2 92 8.82 Farmer 2 4 3 1 1 2 50 4.94 Stumpf 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.00 Hardy 2 3 2 0 0 1 27 4.72 Torres 1 2 0 0 0 0 11 9.00

Carpenter pitched to 6 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 3-3.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:08. A_22,362 (41,297).

