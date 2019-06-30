Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians 2, Orioles 0

June 30, 2019 4:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .291
Mercado cf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .314
Santana 1b 5 0 2 2 0 0 .293
Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246
Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .214
Bauers lf 2 0 2 0 0 0 .226
a-Luplow ph-lf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .257
R.Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .238
Bradley dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Totals 37 2 10 2 2 6
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .254
Smith Jr. dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .255
c-Nunez ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Mancini rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .302
1-Broxton pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Sisco c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .267
2-Martin pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Santander lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279
Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .316
Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .169
Wilkerson cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .216
b-Severino ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Totals 31 0 5 0 1 14
Cleveland 001 000 100—2 10 0
Baltimore 000 000 000—0 5 0

a-walked for Bauers in the 6th. b-struck out for Wilkerson in the 9th. c-struck out for Smith Jr. in the 9th.

1-ran for Mancini in the 9th. 2-ran for Sisco in the 9th.

LOB_Cleveland 10, Baltimore 5. 2B_Lindor (16), Mercado 2 (11), Ruiz (7). RBIs_Santana 2 (50). SB_Kipnis (5).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Kipnis, Ramirez 2, Bradley, Naquin); Baltimore 3 (Santander 2, Alberto). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 10; Baltimore 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Mercado, R.Perez.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, W, 7-3 8 3 0 0 0 11 112 3.54
Hand, S, 23-24 1 2 0 0 1 3 28 2.29
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ynoa, L, 0-6 5 1-3 6 1 1 1 3 83 6.22
Fry 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 4.45
Armstrong 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 25 5.46
Bleier 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 6.46

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Bleier 1-0. WP_Armstrong.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.

T_2:51. A_20,048 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members help with orphanage renovations in Italy

Today in History

1950: President Truman orders US forces to Korea

Get our daily newsletter.