Indians 2, Orioles 0

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Mercado cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.293
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Bauers lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|a-Luplow ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|R.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Bradley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Totals
|37
|2
|10
|2
|2
|6
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Smith Jr. dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|c-Nunez ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Mancini rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|1-Broxton pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Sisco c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|2-Martin pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Santander lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.169
|Wilkerson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|b-Severino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|1
|14
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|100—2
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
a-walked for Bauers in the 6th. b-struck out for Wilkerson in the 9th. c-struck out for Smith Jr. in the 9th.
1-ran for Mancini in the 9th. 2-ran for Sisco in the 9th.
LOB_Cleveland 10, Baltimore 5. 2B_Lindor (16), Mercado 2 (11), Ruiz (7). RBIs_Santana 2 (50). SB_Kipnis (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Kipnis, Ramirez 2, Bradley, Naquin); Baltimore 3 (Santander 2, Alberto). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 10; Baltimore 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Mercado, R.Perez.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 7-3
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|11
|112
|3.54
|Hand, S, 23-24
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|2.29
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ynoa, L, 0-6
|5
|1-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|3
|83
|6.22
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|4.45
|Armstrong
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|5.46
|Bleier
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|6.46
Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Bleier 1-0. WP_Armstrong.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.
T_2:51. A_20,048 (45,971).
