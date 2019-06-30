Indians 2, Orioles 0

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .291 Mercado cf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .314 Santana 1b 5 0 2 2 0 0 .293 Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246 Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .214 Bauers lf 2 0 2 0 0 0 .226 a-Luplow ph-lf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .257 R.Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .238 Bradley dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125 Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Totals 37 2 10 2 2 6

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .254 Smith Jr. dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .255 c-Nunez ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Mancini rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .302 1-Broxton pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Sisco c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .267 2-Martin pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Santander lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279 Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .230 Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .316 Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .169 Wilkerson cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .216 b-Severino ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Totals 31 0 5 0 1 14

Cleveland 001 000 100—2 10 0 Baltimore 000 000 000—0 5 0

a-walked for Bauers in the 6th. b-struck out for Wilkerson in the 9th. c-struck out for Smith Jr. in the 9th.

1-ran for Mancini in the 9th. 2-ran for Sisco in the 9th.

LOB_Cleveland 10, Baltimore 5. 2B_Lindor (16), Mercado 2 (11), Ruiz (7). RBIs_Santana 2 (50). SB_Kipnis (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Kipnis, Ramirez 2, Bradley, Naquin); Baltimore 3 (Santander 2, Alberto). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 10; Baltimore 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Mercado, R.Perez.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, W, 7-3 8 3 0 0 0 11 112 3.54 Hand, S, 23-24 1 2 0 0 1 3 28 2.29 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ynoa, L, 0-6 5 1-3 6 1 1 1 3 83 6.22 Fry 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 4.45 Armstrong 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 25 5.46 Bleier 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 6.46

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Bleier 1-0. WP_Armstrong.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.

T_2:51. A_20,048 (45,971).

