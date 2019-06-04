Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Indians 5, Twins 2

June 4, 2019 9:47 pm
 
Minnesota Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 3 2 3 3
J.Plnco ss 4 0 1 0 Mercado lf 4 0 0 0
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 1 0
E.Rsrio lf 4 1 1 1 Luplow rf 2 0 0 0
Garver c 3 0 0 0 Naquin ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Ma.Gnzl 1b 4 1 2 1 Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0
Sano 3b 2 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 3 0 1 0 R.Perez c 3 1 1 1
Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 Bauers dh 3 1 1 1
L.Mrtin cf 2 1 0 0
Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 29 5 6 5
Minnesota 010 001 000—2
Cleveland 001 020 20x—5

E_Lindor (3). DP_Minnesota 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, Cleveland 3. 2B_Ma.Gonzalez (8), Schoop (14), Lindor (7). HR_E.Rosario (18), Ma.Gonzalez (7), Lindor 2 (10), R.Perez (8), Bauers (6). CS_J.Polanco (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Smeltzer L,0-1 6 1-3 5 5 5 3 2
Harper 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Bieber W,5-2 7 5 2 2 1 7
Perez H,5 1 0 0 0 0 3
Hand S,17-17 1 0 0 0 0 0

Bieber pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Hand (Garver).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:25. A_15,814 (35,225).

