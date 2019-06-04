Indians 5, Twins 2

|Minnesota
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|3
|2
|3
|3
|J.Plnco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mercado lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Luplow rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Garver c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Gnzl 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sano 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|L.Mrtin cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|5
|Minnesota
|010
|001
|000—2
|Cleveland
|001
|020
|20x—5
E_Lindor (3). DP_Minnesota 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, Cleveland 3. 2B_Ma.Gonzalez (8), Schoop (14), Lindor (7). HR_E.Rosario (18), Ma.Gonzalez (7), Lindor 2 (10), R.Perez (8), Bauers (6). CS_J.Polanco (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Smeltzer L,0-1
|6
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Harper
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Duffey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|Bieber W,5-2
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Perez H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hand S,17-17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bieber pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Hand (Garver).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:25. A_15,814 (35,225).
