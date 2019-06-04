Indians 5, Twins 2

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.336
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.262
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Garver c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.314
|Gonzalez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Sano 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|1
|10
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.306
|Mercado lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Luplow rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|a-Naquin ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|R.Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Bauers dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Martin cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|5
|3
|4
|Minnesota
|010
|001
|000—2
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|020
|20x—5
|6
|1
a-struck out for Luplow in the 8th.
E_Lindor (3). LOB_Minnesota 4, Cleveland 3. 2B_Gonzalez (8), Schoop (14), Lindor (7). HR_Gonzalez (7), off Bieber; Rosario (18), off Bieber; Lindor (9), off Smeltzer; Lindor (10), off Smeltzer; R.Perez (8), off Smeltzer; Bauers (6), off Smeltzer. RBIs_Rosario (50), Gonzalez (20), Lindor 3 (23), R.Perez (19), Bauers (21). CS_Polanco (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Sano, Buxton 2); Cleveland 2 (Mercado, Ramirez). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 2; Cleveland 0 for 3.
GIDP_Gonzalez, Ramirez.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Sano, Schoop, Gonzalez); Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Kipnis, Santana).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smeltzer, L, 0-1
|6
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|2
|82
|3.65
|Harper
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.85
|Duffey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.45
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 5-2
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|104
|3.57
|O.Perez, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.50
|Hand, S, 17-17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.09
Bieber pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_O.Perez 1-0. HBP_Hand (Garver).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:25. A_15,814 (35,225).
