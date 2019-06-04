Listen Live Sports

Indians 5, Twins 2

June 4, 2019 9:48 pm
 
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .257
Polanco ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .336
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .262
Rosario lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .276
Garver c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .314
Gonzalez 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .250
Sano 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Schoop 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .262
Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Totals 31 2 5 2 1 10
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 3 2 3 3 1 0 .306
Mercado lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Luplow rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .237
a-Naquin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .216
R.Perez c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .220
Bauers dh 3 1 1 1 0 1 .218
Martin cf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .214
Totals 29 5 6 5 3 4
Minnesota 010 001 000—2 5 0
Cleveland 001 020 20x—5 6 1

a-struck out for Luplow in the 8th.

E_Lindor (3). LOB_Minnesota 4, Cleveland 3. 2B_Gonzalez (8), Schoop (14), Lindor (7). HR_Gonzalez (7), off Bieber; Rosario (18), off Bieber; Lindor (9), off Smeltzer; Lindor (10), off Smeltzer; R.Perez (8), off Smeltzer; Bauers (6), off Smeltzer. RBIs_Rosario (50), Gonzalez (20), Lindor 3 (23), R.Perez (19), Bauers (21). CS_Polanco (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Sano, Buxton 2); Cleveland 2 (Mercado, Ramirez). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 2; Cleveland 0 for 3.

GIDP_Gonzalez, Ramirez.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Sano, Schoop, Gonzalez); Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Kipnis, Santana).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smeltzer, L, 0-1 6 1-3 5 5 5 3 2 82 3.65
Harper 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 1.85
Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.45
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, W, 5-2 7 5 2 2 1 7 104 3.57
O.Perez, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 3.50
Hand, S, 17-17 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.09

Bieber pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_O.Perez 1-0. HBP_Hand (Garver).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:25. A_15,814 (35,225).

