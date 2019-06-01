Indians 5, White Sox 2

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .281 Mercado rf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .280 Santana dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .292 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .226 Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Bauers 1b 2 2 1 0 2 0 .220 Allen lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .161 Plawecki c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .172 Martin cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .219 Totals 31 5 7 5 2 4

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia cf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .296 Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .283 Abreu dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246 McCann c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .338 Jimenez lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .228 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .184 Anderson ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .326 Sanchez 2b 1 0 0 0 2 0 .255 Tilson rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .281 Totals 27 2 4 2 5 7

Cleveland 000 101 201—5 7 2 Chicago 001 000 100—2 4 2

E_Rodriguez (1), Bauers (2), Garcia (3), Moncada (6). LOB_Cleveland 4, Chicago 5. 2B_Bauers (8), Jimenez (4). HR_Santana (11), off Nova; Martin (7), off Nova. RBIs_Santana (37), Kipnis (13), Plawecki (5), Martin 2 (15), Garcia (17), Alonso (26). SB_Anderson (15). CS_Sanchez (3). SF_Kipnis, Garcia, Alonso. S_Allen.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Martin); Chicago 3 (Alonso 2, Tilson). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 6; Chicago 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Allen, Anderson. GIDP_Ramirez, Alonso.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Kipnis, Lindor, Bauers); Chicago 1 (Alonso, Anderson).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez 4 2 1 1 3 3 58 4.74 Perez, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.71 Cimber, H, 5 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 21 3.92 Clippard, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 2.70 Wittgren, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.14 Hand, S, 16-16 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.14 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nova, L, 3-5 7 6 4 3 1 3 97 6.24 Fry 1 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 26 5.24 Herrera 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 7.36

Cimber pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Clippard 2-1, Herrera 1-1. HBP_Nova (Plawecki).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:50. A_25,873 (40,615).

