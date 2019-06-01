Indians 5, White Sox 2

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Mercado rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Santana dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Bauers 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.220
|Allen lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.172
|Martin cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.219
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|2
|4
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Abreu dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|McCann c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.338
|Jimenez lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.184
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Sanchez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.255
|Tilson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|5
|7
|Cleveland
|000
|101
|201—5
|7
|2
|Chicago
|001
|000
|100—2
|4
|2
E_Rodriguez (1), Bauers (2), Garcia (3), Moncada (6). LOB_Cleveland 4, Chicago 5. 2B_Bauers (8), Jimenez (4). HR_Santana (11), off Nova; Martin (7), off Nova. RBIs_Santana (37), Kipnis (13), Plawecki (5), Martin 2 (15), Garcia (17), Alonso (26). SB_Anderson (15). CS_Sanchez (3). SF_Kipnis, Garcia, Alonso. S_Allen.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Martin); Chicago 3 (Alonso 2, Tilson). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 6; Chicago 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Allen, Anderson. GIDP_Ramirez, Alonso.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Kipnis, Lindor, Bauers); Chicago 1 (Alonso, Anderson).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|58
|4.74
|Perez, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.71
|Cimber, H, 5
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|3.92
|Clippard, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|2.70
|Wittgren, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.14
|Hand, S, 16-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.14
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nova, L, 3-5
|7
|6
|4
|3
|1
|3
|97
|6.24
|Fry
|1
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|5.24
|Herrera
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7.36
Cimber pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Clippard 2-1, Herrera 1-1. HBP_Nova (Plawecki).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_2:50. A_25,873 (40,615).
