Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians 5, White Sox 2

June 1, 2019 5:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .281
Mercado rf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .280
Santana dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .292
Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .226
Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Bauers 1b 2 2 1 0 2 0 .220
Allen lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .161
Plawecki c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .172
Martin cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .219
Totals 31 5 7 5 2 4
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia cf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .296
Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .283
Abreu dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246
McCann c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .338
Jimenez lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .228
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .184
Anderson ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .326
Sanchez 2b 1 0 0 0 2 0 .255
Tilson rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .281
Totals 27 2 4 2 5 7
Cleveland 000 101 201—5 7 2
Chicago 001 000 100—2 4 2

E_Rodriguez (1), Bauers (2), Garcia (3), Moncada (6). LOB_Cleveland 4, Chicago 5. 2B_Bauers (8), Jimenez (4). HR_Santana (11), off Nova; Martin (7), off Nova. RBIs_Santana (37), Kipnis (13), Plawecki (5), Martin 2 (15), Garcia (17), Alonso (26). SB_Anderson (15). CS_Sanchez (3). SF_Kipnis, Garcia, Alonso. S_Allen.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Martin); Chicago 3 (Alonso 2, Tilson). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 6; Chicago 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Allen, Anderson. GIDP_Ramirez, Alonso.

Advertisement

DP_Cleveland 1 (Kipnis, Lindor, Bauers); Chicago 1 (Alonso, Anderson).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodriguez 4 2 1 1 3 3 58 4.74
Perez, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.71
Cimber, H, 5 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 21 3.92
Clippard, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 2.70
Wittgren, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.14
Hand, S, 16-16 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.14
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nova, L, 3-5 7 6 4 3 1 3 97 6.24
Fry 1 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 26 5.24
Herrera 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 7.36

Cimber pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Clippard 2-1, Herrera 1-1. HBP_Nova (Plawecki).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:50. A_25,873 (40,615).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Parked in the Pacific

Today in History

1958: Eisenhower signs federal flood control bill

Get our daily newsletter.