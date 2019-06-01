Listen Live Sports

Indians 5, White Sox 2

June 1, 2019 5:12 pm
 
< a min read
Cleveland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 L.Grcia cf 3 0 0 1
Mercado rf 4 1 0 0 Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0
C.Sntna dh 4 1 2 1 J.Abreu dh 4 0 0 0
Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 1 J.McCnn c 3 1 0 0
Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 El.Jmen lf 4 0 2 0
Bauers 1b 2 2 1 0 Y.Alnso 1b 3 0 0 1
G.Allen lf 3 0 1 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 1 1 0
Plwecki c 3 0 1 1 Y.Sanch 2b 1 0 0 0
L.Mrtin cf 4 1 1 2 Tilson rf 2 0 0 0
Totals 31 5 7 5 Totals 27 2 4 2
Cleveland 000 101 201—5
Chicago 001 000 100—2

E_L.Garcia (3), Moncada (6), Rodriguez (1), Bauers (2). DP_Cleveland 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Chicago 5. 2B_Bauers (8), El.Jimenez (4). HR_C.Santana (11), L.Martin (7). SB_Ti.Anderson (15). CS_Y.Sanchez (3). SF_Kipnis (1), L.Garcia (2), Y.Alonso (2). S_G.Allen (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Rodriguez 4 2 1 1 3 3
Perez W,1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Cimber H,5 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Clippard H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Wittgren H,5 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hand S,16-16 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Nova L,3-5 7 6 4 3 1 3
Fry 1 2-3 0 1 1 1 1
Herrera 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Cimber pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Nova (Plawecki).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:50. A_25,873 (40,615).

