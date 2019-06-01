Indians 5, White Sox 2

|Cleveland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|L.Grcia cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Mercado rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Sntna dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|J.Abreu dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|J.McCnn c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|El.Jmen lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Bauers 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Y.Alnso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|G.Allen lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Plwecki c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Y.Sanch 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Mrtin cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Tilson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|Cleveland
|000
|101
|201—5
|Chicago
|001
|000
|100—2
E_L.Garcia (3), Moncada (6), Rodriguez (1), Bauers (2). DP_Cleveland 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Chicago 5. 2B_Bauers (8), El.Jimenez (4). HR_C.Santana (11), L.Martin (7). SB_Ti.Anderson (15). CS_Y.Sanchez (3). SF_Kipnis (1), L.Garcia (2), Y.Alonso (2). S_G.Allen (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Rodriguez
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Perez W,1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cimber H,5
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Clippard H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wittgren H,5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand S,16-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|Nova L,3-5
|7
|6
|4
|3
|1
|3
|Fry
|1
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Herrera
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cimber pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Nova (Plawecki).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_2:50. A_25,873 (40,615).
