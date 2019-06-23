Indians 8, Tigers 3

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .252 Castellanos rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .269 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .296 Goodrum ss 4 0 2 2 0 1 .241 Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Beckham 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Castro 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .266 a-Rodriguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Wilson c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .200 Totals 33 3 8 3 2 4

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 1 2 1 0 2 .291 Mercado cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .310 Santana dh 3 2 1 1 1 0 .293 Luplow lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Ramirez 3b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .211 Kipnis 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .240 Bradley 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .333 1-Bauers pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Plawecki c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .176 Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Totals 34 8 10 7 2 10

Detroit 100 000 020—3 8 1 Cleveland 050 010 02x—8 10 0

a-grounded out for Castro in the 9th.

1-ran for Bradley in the 8th.

E_Goodrum (8). LOB_Detroit 5, Cleveland 4. 2B_Castellanos (25), Lindor (12), Bradley (1). HR_Jones (9), off Plesac; Santana (17), off Norris. RBIs_Jones (22), Goodrum 2 (23), Lindor (27), Mercado (15), Santana (47), Kipnis 2 (28), Bradley (1), Plawecki (9). SB_Lindor (11), Ramirez (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Dixon, Stewart); Cleveland 3 (Mercado, Santana, Naquin). RISP_Detroit 2 for 8; Cleveland 5 for 10.

LIDP_Stewart.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Kipnis, Bradley).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Norris, L, 2-6 7 8 6 6 0 8 93 4.69 Cisnero 1 2 2 2 2 2 39 18.00 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac, W, 3-2 7 5 1 1 1 2 97 2.33 Goody 1 3 2 2 1 0 28 4.15 Olson 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 4.15 Cimber 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.58

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:33. A_25,790 (35,225).

