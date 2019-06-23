Indians 8, Tigers 3

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.241
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Beckham 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Castro 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|a-Rodriguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Wilson c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|2
|4
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.291
|Mercado cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.310
|Santana dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.293
|Luplow lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.240
|Bradley 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|1-Bauers pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Plawecki c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.176
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|7
|2
|10
|Detroit
|100
|000
|020—3
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|050
|010
|02x—8
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Castro in the 9th.
1-ran for Bradley in the 8th.
E_Goodrum (8). LOB_Detroit 5, Cleveland 4. 2B_Castellanos (25), Lindor (12), Bradley (1). HR_Jones (9), off Plesac; Santana (17), off Norris. RBIs_Jones (22), Goodrum 2 (23), Lindor (27), Mercado (15), Santana (47), Kipnis 2 (28), Bradley (1), Plawecki (9). SB_Lindor (11), Ramirez (18).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Dixon, Stewart); Cleveland 3 (Mercado, Santana, Naquin). RISP_Detroit 2 for 8; Cleveland 5 for 10.
LIDP_Stewart.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Kipnis, Bradley).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Norris, L, 2-6
|7
|8
|6
|6
|0
|8
|93
|4.69
|Cisnero
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|39
|18.00
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac, W, 3-2
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|97
|2.33
|Goody
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|28
|4.15
|Olson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|4.15
|Cimber
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.58
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:33. A_25,790 (35,225).
