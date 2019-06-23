Listen Live Sports

Indians 8, Tigers 3

June 23, 2019 3:56 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .252
Castellanos rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .269
Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .296
Goodrum ss 4 0 2 2 0 1 .241
Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Beckham 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Castro 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .266
a-Rodriguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Wilson c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .200
Totals 33 3 8 3 2 4
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 1 2 1 0 2 .291
Mercado cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .310
Santana dh 3 2 1 1 1 0 .293
Luplow lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Ramirez 3b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .211
Kipnis 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .240
Bradley 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .333
1-Bauers pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Plawecki c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .176
Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Totals 34 8 10 7 2 10
Detroit 100 000 020—3 8 1
Cleveland 050 010 02x—8 10 0

a-grounded out for Castro in the 9th.

1-ran for Bradley in the 8th.

E_Goodrum (8). LOB_Detroit 5, Cleveland 4. 2B_Castellanos (25), Lindor (12), Bradley (1). HR_Jones (9), off Plesac; Santana (17), off Norris. RBIs_Jones (22), Goodrum 2 (23), Lindor (27), Mercado (15), Santana (47), Kipnis 2 (28), Bradley (1), Plawecki (9). SB_Lindor (11), Ramirez (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Dixon, Stewart); Cleveland 3 (Mercado, Santana, Naquin). RISP_Detroit 2 for 8; Cleveland 5 for 10.

LIDP_Stewart.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Kipnis, Bradley).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Norris, L, 2-6 7 8 6 6 0 8 93 4.69
Cisnero 1 2 2 2 2 2 39 18.00
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plesac, W, 3-2 7 5 1 1 1 2 97 2.33
Goody 1 3 2 2 1 0 28 4.15
Olson 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 4.15
Cimber 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.58

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:33. A_25,790 (35,225).

