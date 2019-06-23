Listen Live Sports

Indians 8, Tigers 3

June 23, 2019 3:55 pm
 
Detroit Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Jones cf 4 1 2 1 Lindor ss 4 1 2 1
Cstllns rf 3 0 1 0 Mercado cf 4 0 1 1
Mi.Cbrr dh 3 0 1 0 C.Sntna dh 3 2 1 1
Goodrum ss 4 0 2 2 Luplow lf 4 0 0 0
Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 Ramirez 3b 4 2 2 0
C.Stwrt lf 4 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 1 2 2
G.Bckhm 2b 4 0 0 0 B.Brdly 1b 3 1 1 1
H.Cstro 3b 3 1 1 0 Bauers pr-1b 0 0 0 0
Ro.Rdri ph 1 0 0 0 Plwecki c 4 1 1 1
Bo.Wlsn c 3 1 1 0 Naquin rf 4 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 34 8 10 7
Detroit 100 000 020—3
Cleveland 050 010 02x—8

E_Goodrum (8). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Detroit 5, Cleveland 4. 2B_Castellanos (25), Lindor (12), B.Bradley (1). HR_J.Jones (9), C.Santana (17). SB_Lindor (11), Ramirez (18).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Norris L,2-6 7 8 6 6 0 8
Cisnero 1 2 2 2 2 2
Cleveland
Plesac W,3-2 7 5 1 1 1 2
Goody 1 3 2 2 1 0
T.Olson 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Cimber 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:33. A_25,790 (35,225).

