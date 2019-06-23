Indians 8, Tigers 3

|Detroit
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Jones cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Cstllns rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mercado cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Sntna dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Luplow lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|C.Stwrt lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|G.Bckhm 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Brdly 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|H.Cstro 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bauers pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ro.Rdri ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Plwecki c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bo.Wlsn c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|7
|Detroit
|100
|000
|020—3
|Cleveland
|050
|010
|02x—8
E_Goodrum (8). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Detroit 5, Cleveland 4. 2B_Castellanos (25), Lindor (12), B.Bradley (1). HR_J.Jones (9), C.Santana (17). SB_Lindor (11), Ramirez (18).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Norris L,2-6
|7
|8
|6
|6
|0
|8
|Cisnero
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Cleveland
|Plesac W,3-2
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Goody
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|T.Olson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cimber
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:33. A_25,790 (35,225).
