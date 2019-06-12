IndyCar Schedule and standings

March 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Josef Newgarden)
March 24 — IndyCar Classic, Austin, Texas (Colton Herta)
April 7 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham (Takuma Sato)
April 14 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Calif. (Alexander Rossi)
May 11 — IndyCar Grand Prix, Indianapolis (Simon Pagenaud)
May 26 — Indianapolis 500 (Simon Pagenaud)
June 1 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix-Race 1 (Josef Newgarden)
June 2 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix-Race 2 (Scott Dixon)
June 8 — DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth, Texas (Josef Newgarden)
June 23 — REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
July 14 — Honda Indy Toronto
July 20 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton
July 28 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio
Aug. 18 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.
Aug. 24 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.
Sept. 1 — Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.)
Sept. 22 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Salinas, Calif.
|Points Leaders
|Through June 8
1. Josef Newgarden, 367
2. Alexander Rossi, 342
3. Simon Pagenaud, 319
4. Scott Dixon, 278
5. Takuma Sato, 272
6. Will Power, 254
7. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 252
8. Graham Rahal, 211
9. Santino Ferrucci, 193
10. Sebastien Bourdais, 190
11. James Hinchcliffe, 190
12. Felix Rosenqvist, 181
13. Spencer Pigot, 178
14. Marco Andretti, 167
15. Marcus Ericsson, 166
16. Colton Herta, 158
17. Tony Kanaan, 147
18. Ed Jones, 144
19. Zach Veach, 141
20. Matheus Leist, 135
