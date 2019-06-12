Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
IndyCar Schedule and standings

June 12, 2019
 
March 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Josef Newgarden)

March 24 — IndyCar Classic, Austin, Texas (Colton Herta)

April 7 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham (Takuma Sato)

April 14 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Calif. (Alexander Rossi)

May 11 — IndyCar Grand Prix, Indianapolis (Simon Pagenaud)

May 26 — Indianapolis 500 (Simon Pagenaud)

June 1 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix-Race 1 (Josef Newgarden)

June 2 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix-Race 2 (Scott Dixon)

June 8 — DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth, Texas (Josef Newgarden)

June 23 — REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

July 14 — Honda Indy Toronto

July 20 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton

July 28 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

Aug. 18 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 24 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 1 — Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.)

Sept. 22 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Salinas, Calif.

Points Leaders
Through June 8

1. Josef Newgarden, 367

2. Alexander Rossi, 342

3. Simon Pagenaud, 319

4. Scott Dixon, 278

5. Takuma Sato, 272

6. Will Power, 254

7. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 252

8. Graham Rahal, 211

9. Santino Ferrucci, 193

10. Sebastien Bourdais, 190

11. James Hinchcliffe, 190

12. Felix Rosenqvist, 181

13. Spencer Pigot, 178

14. Marco Andretti, 167

15. Marcus Ericsson, 166

16. Colton Herta, 158

17. Tony Kanaan, 147

18. Ed Jones, 144

19. Zach Veach, 141

20. Matheus Leist, 135

