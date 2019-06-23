Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

IOC formally opens $145M new headquarters in Switzerland

June 23, 2019 4:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee is formally opening its 145 million Swiss francs ($145 million) new headquarters exactly 125 years after the Olympic Games was revived.

IOC President Thomas Bach has told guests: “On our 125th anniversary, we clearly see what a great visionary Pierre de Coubertin was.”

Bach said: “By bringing the entire world together in peaceful competition, the Olympic Games are a symbol of hope and peace for all humankind.”

An inauguration ceremony in the lakeside grounds of Olympic House including a recital of John Lennon’s song Imagine.

Advertisement

Olympic House was built on the site of the former headquarters, and 95 percent of the old materials were reused and recycled. A central staircase links together the five Olympic rings.

IOC members have also gathered in Lausanne to choose the 2026 Winter Games host on Monday.

____

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Identical twins share deployment together

Today in History

1943: White and black troops exchange fire in England

Get our daily newsletter.