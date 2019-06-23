IOC formally opens $145M new headquarters in Switzerland

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee is formally opening its 145 million Swiss francs ($145 million) new headquarters exactly 125 years after the Olympic Games was revived.

IOC President Thomas Bach has told guests: “On our 125th anniversary, we clearly see what a great visionary Pierre de Coubertin was.”

Bach said: “By bringing the entire world together in peaceful competition, the Olympic Games are a symbol of hope and peace for all humankind.”

An inauguration ceremony in the lakeside grounds of Olympic House including a recital of John Lennon’s song Imagine.

Olympic House was built on the site of the former headquarters, and 95 percent of the old materials were reused and recycled. A central staircase links together the five Olympic rings.

IOC members have also gathered in Lausanne to choose the 2026 Winter Games host on Monday.

