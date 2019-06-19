Listen Live Sports

Iowa fires volleyball coach, cooperating with NCAA

June 19, 2019 5:24 pm
 
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa fired volleyball coach Bond Shymansky on Wednesday, saying an independent investigation by an outside law firm determined he committed a major NCAA rules violation.

Iowa said Shymansky intentionally provided an impermissible benefit to a prospect who went on to compete for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa reported the violation to the NCAA and said it is cooperating. The NCAA has asked Iowa not to comment further until it releases its findings.

“We take NCAA violations very seriously, and have acted in a fair and decisive manner,” Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said. “We will continue to work with the NCAA in regard to our self-report to reach a conclusion in this matter as swiftly as possible.”

Barta announced that Vicki Brown, who was named interim head coach last month, will remain in that role next season. Shymansky went 78-83 in five seasons at Iowa.

