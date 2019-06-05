Listen Live Sports

Jaguars sign rookie running back Taj McGowan for added depth

June 5, 2019 2:25 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former UCF running back Taj McGowan a day after fifth-round draft pick Ryquell Armstead limped off the practice field.

The Jags waived rookie defensive lineman Khairi Clark on Wednesday to make room for McGowan on the 90-man roster.

McGowan, who ran for 1,145 yards and 19 touchdowns in four years with the Knights, participated in rookie minicamps with Jacksonville and the New York Giants in early May.

The Jaguars might need his help for the remainder of organized team activities, including a three-day minicamp next week, especially if Armstead is held out. The former Temple standout seemingly tweaked his left hamstring in practice Tuesday. The team also is without starting running back Leonard Fournette, who has skipped most of OTAs, and injured veteran Benny Cunningham.

