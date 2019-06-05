Jamaica-United States Summary

At Washington, D.C. Jamaica 0 1—1 United States 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Jamaica, Nicholson, 60th minute.

Yellow cards_None. Red cards_None.

Referee_Kimbell Ward, St. Kitts and Nevis. Linesmen_Mario Perry, St. Kitts and Nevis; Ike Inniss, St. Kitts and Nevis.

A_17,719.

Lineups

Jamaica_Andre Blake; Alvas Powell, Shaun Francis, Damion Lowe, Kemar Lawrence; Kevon Lambert (Devon Williams, 64th), Peter-Lee Vassell (Tyreek Magee, 77th), Michael Hector (Andre Lewis, 51st); Maalique Foster (Shamar Nicholson, 55th), Brian Brown (Alex Marshall, 64th), Dever Orgill (Darren Mattocks, 85th)

United States_Zack Steffen; Matt Miazga (Cameron Carter-Vickers, 67th), Omar Gonzalez, Tim Ream (Nick Lima, 59th); Wil Trapp, Jackson Yuiell (Jonathan Amon, 59th), Paul Arriola (Joe Gyau, 67th), Antonee Robinson (Daniel Lovitz, 80th); Christian Roldan (Duane Holmes, 66th), Djordje Mihailovic, Josh Sargent

