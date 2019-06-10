Listen Live Sports

Japan-Argentina Sums

June 10, 2019 5:20 pm
 
At Paris

Japan 0 0—0
Argentina 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Shots_Japan 8, Argentina 3.

Shots On Goal_Japan 3, Argentina 1.

Yellow Cards_Japan, Risa Shimizu, 38th; Hina Sugita, 45th; Mana Iwabuchi, 85th.

Offsides_Japan 0, Argentina 2.

Fouls Committed_Japan 7, Argentina 6.

Corner Kicks_Japan 5, Argentina 0.

Referee_Stephanie Frappart, France. Assistant Referees_Manuela Nicolosi, France; Michelle O’Neill, Ireland; Carlos Del Cerro Grande, Spain; Kathryn Nesbitt, USA; Clement Turpin, France. 4th Official_Anna Marie Keighley, New Zealand.

A_0.

Lineups

Japan_Ayaka Yamashita; Saki Kumagai, Moeka Minami, Aya Sameshima; Yui Hasegawa, Narumi Miura, Emi Nakajima (Jun Endo, 74th), Risa Shimizu, Hina Sugita; Yuika Sugasawa (Saori Takarada, 90th), Kumi Yokoyama (Mana Iwabuchi, 57th).

Argentina_Vanina Correa; Agustina Barroso, Aldana Cometti, Virginia Gomez, Eliana Stabile; Estefania Banini, Lorena Benitez (Mariela Coronel, 79th), Ruth Bravo (Vanesa Santana, 64th), Miriam Mayorga; Florencia Bonsegundo (Mariana Larroquette, 77th), Sole Jaimes.

