Japan-Scotland Sums

June 14, 2019 1:28 pm
 
Rennes, France

Scotland 0 1—1
Japan 2 0—2

First half_1, Japan, Mana Iwabuchi 1, 23rd minute; 2, Japan, Yuika Sugasawa 1, 37th.

Second half_3, Scotland, Lana Clelland, 88th.

Shots_Japan 18, Scotland 12.

Shots On Goal_Japan 6, Scotland 4.

Yellow Cards_Japan, Aya Sameshima, 19th. Scotland, Rachel Corsie, 36th.

Offsides_Japan 0, Scotland 3.

Fouls Committed_Japan 11, Scotland 6.

Corner Kicks_Japan 6, Scotland 6.

Referee_Lidya Tafesse Abebe, Ethiopia. Assistant Referees_Mary Wanjiru Njoroge, Kenya; Queency Victoire.

A_13,201.

Lineups

Japan: Ayaka Yamashita; Nana Ichise, Saki Kumagai, Aya Sameshima; Jun Endo (Rikako Kobayashi, 66th), Narumi Miura, Emi Nakajima, Risa Shimizu, Hina Sugita; Mana Iwabuchi (Yui Hasegawa, 82nd), Yuika Sugasawa.

Scotland: Lee Alexander; Jenny Beattie, Rachel Corsie, Hayley Lauder, Kirsty Smith; Lizzie Arnot (Claire Emslie, 60th), Kim Little, Caroline Weir; Erin Cuthbert, Lisa Evans (Fiona Brown, 85th), Jane Ross (Lana Clelland, 76th).

