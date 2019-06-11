Listen Live Sports

Jets GM Douglas has ‘sense of urgency’ to win with Darnold

June 11, 2019 4:52 pm
 
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas says there’s a “sense of urgency” to help the franchise win because of having talented second-year quarterback Sam Darnold on the roster.

Douglas was formally introduced Tuesday during a news conference at the team facility after being hired as GM last Friday night. He was most recently Philadelphia’s vice president of player personnel.

He says there was a similar philosophy with the Eagles and quarterback Carson Wentz.

Douglas believes the Jets, who have not made the playoffs since the 2010 season, have several “talented pieces” — and it all starts with Darnold.

During his news conference, Douglas says he’s a “relentless worker” and someone who understands a winning culture. Jets owner Christopher Johnson says he believes the team now has the right people in charge of its football operations.

