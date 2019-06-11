Listen Live Sports

Jets release TE Sterling to make room for RB Powell

June 11, 2019 7:26 pm
 
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have released tight end Neal Sterling, opening a roster spot for the team to re-sign running back Bilal Powell.

Sterling spent most of the past two seasons with the Jets, catching 12 passes for 129 yards in a backup role. He played in only five games last season because of a concussion that landed him on season-ending injured reserve in November.

Sterling played his first two NFL seasons with Jacksonville, which drafted him in the seventh round out of Monmouth in 2015. He also had a brief stint with Kansas City.

The Jets needed a spot after agreeing to terms last Friday with Powell, who has played all eight of his NFL seasons with New York. He was a fourth-round draft pick out of Louisville in 2011 and is the franchise’s 10th-leading rusher.

A neck injury and subsequent surgery to repair a bulging disk cut short his season last year. He was a free agent, but worked out for the Jets last week and re-signed with them.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

