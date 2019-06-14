Listen Live Sports

Jones, Sun beat Lynx 85-81 for fifth win in a row

June 14, 2019 10:40 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 16 points and 12 rebounds, Shekinna Stricklen and Alyssa Thomas also scored 16 points apiece and the Connecticut Sun pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Lynx 85-81 on Friday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

Jones had her fifth double-double of the season, and Stricklen was 6 of 9 from the field, going 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Rachel Banham added 10 points for the Sun (7-1).

Connecticut’s Jasmine Thomas made a layup late in the third quarter to make it 64-63 — the 15th and final lead change — and Banham made 1 of 2 free throws to spark a 12-3 run that put the Sun in front for good. Her 3-pointer made it 79-70 with 5:48 to play to cap the spurt.

Jones and Alyssa Thomas made back-to-back layups to give Connecticut a 10-point lead, the largest by either team, with three minutes remaining.

Odyssey Sims, who was acquired via trade from the Los Angeles Sparks in April, scored a season-high 25 points for Minnesota (4-4). The Lynx have lost three in a row and four of their last five.

The Sun shot 33 of 66 from the field and outrebounded Minnesota 36-26.

