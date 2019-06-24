Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Judge approves $24 million settlement over Rams’ PSLs

June 24, 2019 4:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has approved a settlement calling for the NFL’s Rams to pay up to $24 million to personal seat license holders in St. Louis.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. approved the settlement Monday.

Several St. Louis PSL holders filed a class-action lawsuit after the team moved to Los Angeles in January 2016. Thousands of fans in St. Louis had purchased PSLs that were good for 30 seasons, which was the length of the lease at the domed stadium where the Rams played in St. Louis. Rams owner Stan Kroenke took the team to California after 21 seasons.

The lawsuit calls for PSL holders to get 30% of the original purchase price, a refund for the nine unused years of the seat license fee, plus damages.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 AI World Government
6|25 CMS CYBERWORKS
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 Department of Defense Warrior Games

Today in History

1942: Eisenhower assumes command of US troops in Europe

Get our daily newsletter.