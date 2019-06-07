Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Judge sets $300,000 bond for stripper accused in DUI crash

June 7, 2019 7:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — A 31-year-old stripper accused in a crash that killed three young soccer players as they walked to a bus stop has been granted a $300,000 bond.

Mariam Coulibaly appeared in bond court Thursday, nearly two weeks after police say she was driving while under the influence May 25 when she ran over 13-year-old Gideon Desir, 15-year-old Lens Desir and 17-year-old Richecarde Dumay. The hearing was delayed until she was released from the hospital.

The boys were heading a soccer tournament that morning.

The Miami Herald reports Coulibaly had been driving on a suspended license since January 2018 after ignoring a $293 ticket for running a red light camera.

Advertisement

She’s charged with three counts each of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

A lawyer isn’t listed on court records.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.