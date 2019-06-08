Listen Live Sports

Kamara leads Rapids over Minnesota United 1-0

June 8, 2019
 
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Kei Kamara scored in the 29th minute and the Colorado Rapids beat Minnesota United 1-0 on Saturday night.

Kamara headed a corner by Jack Price into the left corner. It was Kamara’s eighth goal of the season, the first since a two-goal game on May 3.

Colorado (4-9-3) is unbeaten in its last five, winning four in that span after opening the season with the worst 11-game start in MLS history at 0-9-2.

Minnesota United (6-7-3) lost its third in a row.

